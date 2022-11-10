scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Angadia extortion case: To ‘avoid media’, cops record statement of suspended DCP at undisclosed spot

Now, with Tripathi, a 2010-batch IPS officer, appearing before the police, the departmental inquiry that is yet to be initiated against him will begin, a senior officer said. The officer claimed that the inquiry could not be started as Tripathi was missing since March and hence, could not be served with charges.

Angadia extortion case, Mumbai Police, Mumbai crime news, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsSaurabh Tripathi. File

Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi,who has been on the run for the last eight months in connection with the angadia extortion case and was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court on November 5, appeared before the Mumbai Police on Wednesday to record his statement as per court orders.

While he was to appear before the Crime Intelligence Unit, whose office is located at the Mumbai Police headquarters at Crawford market, his statement was recorded at an undisclosed location “in order to avoid media scrutiny”. It is usually in rare instances that the police allow the statement of an accused to be recorded at some location other than the designated one.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Balsingh Rajput said, “As per court order, Tripathi appeared before the police around 11 am and his statement is being recorded. We will summon him again if he needs to be questioned further.” Sources said that Tripathi is likely to be called in for questioning for a few more days.

On November 5, the Bombay High Court had granted Tripathi interim protection from arrest till November 15 and asked him to appear before the investigating officer on November 9 for interrogation.

The police have already filed two chargesheets in the case against three policemen, who were arrested, and Tripathi’s brother-in-law, who allegedly helped him. Post his interrogation, the police will be filing a separate chargesheet against Tripathi in connection with his role in the case.

Tripathi was the DCP (Zone II) when he allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh per month from angadias or couriers in south Mumbai. When they did not pay up, he allegedly asked officers at L T Marg police station to start taking action against them. Later, the angadias approached the Mumbai Police commissioner and filed a written complaint against Tripathi.

Then police commissioner Hemant Nagrale asked Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dilip Sawant to conduct a probe, based on which an FIR was registered against the three policemen – inspector Om Vangate, assistant inspector Nitin Kadam and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade – attached to the L T Marg police station on February 19.

After the three were arrested, the police found that they were working on the instructions of Tripathi, who by then had been shunted out of Zone II as DCP (Operations). He was later named as an accused and went missing. The police deputed teams around five to six times to track him.

Over the last few months, however, the search for Tripathi had fizzled out and the police were no longer looking for him actively.

Last month, Tripathi applied for anticipatory bail before the sessions court, which rejected his plea. He then approached the Bombay High Court, from where he eventually got relief.

In his various pleas, including one seeking that the case be transferred to CBI before the Supreme Court in April, he had alleged that he was being targeted by senior officers and the government, as he refused to lead the special investigation team to probe cases against suspended IPS officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:17:56 am
