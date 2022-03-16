Angadia extortion case: Mumbai Police names DCP as wanted accused

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday named DCP Saurabh Tripathi as a wanted accused in the angadia extortion case, in which three policemen have been arrested and suspended from service. The police named him as an accused based on the questioning of Inspector Om Vangate, one of the three policemen arrested earlier. Vangate was on Tuesday produced before the court, which extended his police custody till March 19.

The Mumbai Police had last month registered an FIR against three policemen after angadias, also known as couriers, filed a complaint that the local police had been demanding money from them. In their complaint, the angadia association of Bhuleshwar had alleged that DCP Tripathi had demanded Rs 10 lakh per month from them as bribe to allow them to run their business.

While the complaint had mentioned Tripathi, the police initially booked the three policemen from LT Marg police station.

A senior officer said, “While questioning Vangate, we found DCP Tripathi had given verbal orders to collect money from angadias. Apart from this, even the complainant had mentioned Tripathi’s name. Based on our investigation so far, we have come to the conclusion that the angadias were being extorted on the DCP’s order. Thus, we have named him as the wanted accused in our remand application.”

Tripathi was transferred from Zone II to DCP (Operations) after the FIR was lodged. However, ever since, he has been on sick leave and not joined work. An officer said that they are not aware of his location, as there is no one at his residence. As per the complaint submitted by the angadia in Bhuleshwar last November, during a meeting, the association president had informed the angadias that a new DCP (Tripathi) was demanding Rs 10 lakh per month. At that point, the angadias had refused to meet the demand.

On December 2, 2021, seven to eight policemen from LT Marg police station had taken some angadia traders to Mumbadevi police chowki to check their bags. “Those who were carrying Rs 5 lakh in cash were made to pay Rs 50,000 and those who had Rs 10 lakh in cash had to pay Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh,” the complaint had said.

Similar police action continued on December 3 and 4. On December 6, two members from the association met DCP Tripathi.

But the DCP, as per the complaint, said: “I have spoken with your president. You’ll start paying Rs 10 lakh, I will not bother you.”

When the angadias said they cannot pay, the DCP allegedly had said, “The action that I have started taking is getting me over Rs 10 lakh per day. I am not begging from you. You will have to pay me… that too from September.”

On December 7, the angadias submitted a written complaint to a senior officer, following which the police commissioner asked an additional commissioner to hold an inquiry. The probe found evidence regarding the allegations and an FIR was registered at the LT Marg police station.