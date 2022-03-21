Angadia extortion case: Domestic help of DCP Tripathi arrested from Lucknow

THE MUMBAI crime branch arrested a 27-year-old domestic help of the Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Tripathi from Lucknow in the angadia extortion case on Sunday. Police said that the arrested accused identified as Pappu Kumar Pyarelal Gaud worked at the house of Tripathi’s parents in Uttar Pradesh and collected money on the directions of the IPS officer.

Gaud was detained from Lucknow after he allegedly confessed to collecting money from hawala operators on Tripathi’s instructions. The investigators sought his transit remand from a local court in Lucknow after which they got him to Mumbai and arrested him on Sunday.

He was produced in a holiday court and remanded to police custody till March 28.

A case of extortion was registered on the complaint of Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant on February 18 after which three police officers — Inspector Om Vangaate, Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Kadam and Sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade — were arrested. All three accused are in judicial custody. After Vangaate revealed that he acted on DCP Tripathi’s instruction and went on to extort money from the angadias, Tripathi was then named as a wanted accused in the case.

Since then, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) that is investigating the matter are trying to locate him at various places in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Police said that they have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh from Gaud.