scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Angadia extortion case: DCP’s brother-in-law gets bail

The police believe that now that his brother-in-law has been released on bail, Tripathi, too, may approach the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. With Mishra being released, all the arrested accused in the case have been granted bail.

Angadia extortion case, Bombay High Court, DCP’s brother-in-law gets bail, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDCP Saurabh Tripathi (File)

Four months after he was arrested, the sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Ashutosh Mishra, brother-in-law of absconding DCP Saurabh Tripathi.

This comes nearly two weeks after a metropolitan magistrate court rejected Mishra’s bail plea in connection with the angadia extortion case registered on February 19. Following this, Mishra, who was an assistant commissioner (GST) with the sales tax department in Uttar Pradesh, had moved the sessions court.

The police believe that now that his brother-in-law has been released on bail, Tripathi, too, may approach the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. With Mishra being released, all the arrested accused in the case have been granted bail.

Lawyer Ashok Saraogi, who appeared for Mishra, confirmed that he was granted bail .

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

An officer from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said, “With Mishra being released, there is a likelihood that Tripathi, who has been on the run in connection to the FIR registered six months ago, may approach the courts.”

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case for allegedly helping the suspended DCP to launder ill-gotten wealth.

While a section of police officers was unhappy over Tripathi’s family members being named as accused in the case, the Mumbai Police top brass named them in the FIR as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The case was registered after angadias complained that police officers had been extorting money from them. Initially, three policemen were arrested but later it was found that Tripathi was also involved. While he was named as a wanted accused in the case, the three policemen arrested were eventually released on bail by a local court.

More from Mumbai

A domestic help working at the residence of Tiwari’s parents in Lucknow – allegedly one of the persons who received the extorted money – was also arrested and later released on bail. He is likely to be discharged in the case, said an officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:08:19 am
Next Story

Delhi, Dhaka discuss sharing river water

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement