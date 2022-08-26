Angadia extortion case: DCP’s brother-in-law gets bail

Four months after he was arrested, the sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Ashutosh Mishra, brother-in-law of absconding DCP Saurabh Tripathi.

This comes nearly two weeks after a metropolitan magistrate court rejected Mishra’s bail plea in connection with the angadia extortion case registered on February 19. Following this, Mishra, who was an assistant commissioner (GST) with the sales tax department in Uttar Pradesh, had moved the sessions court.

The police believe that now that his brother-in-law has been released on bail, Tripathi, too, may approach the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail. With Mishra being released, all the arrested accused in the case have been granted bail.

Lawyer Ashok Saraogi, who appeared for Mishra, confirmed that he was granted bail .

An officer from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said, “With Mishra being released, there is a likelihood that Tripathi, who has been on the run in connection to the FIR registered six months ago, may approach the courts.”

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case for allegedly helping the suspended DCP to launder ill-gotten wealth.

While a section of police officers was unhappy over Tripathi’s family members being named as accused in the case, the Mumbai Police top brass named them in the FIR as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

The case was registered after angadias complained that police officers had been extorting money from them. Initially, three policemen were arrested but later it was found that Tripathi was also involved. While he was named as a wanted accused in the case, the three policemen arrested were eventually released on bail by a local court.

A domestic help working at the residence of Tiwari’s parents in Lucknow – allegedly one of the persons who received the extorted money – was also arrested and later released on bail. He is likely to be discharged in the case, said an officer.