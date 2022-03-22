Angadia extortion case: Cops establish money trail

The Mumbai Police investigating the angadia extortion case has found that accused DCP Saurabh Tripathi, who is currently absconding, had allegedly used the services of angadias to send money collected by him to the domestic help at his parents’ residence in Lucknow.

The domestic help, identified as Pappukumar Gaud (27), was arrested on Saturday – the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, three policemen have been arrested in connection to the case.

The Crime Branch has claimed that it has found evidence to establish the money trail from Tripathi to Gaud, which involved the services of two angadias and an middleman, who has been made a witness in the case.

An officer said that during the probe, they traced a person who had allegedly taken the money – collected from angadias at the behest of Tripathi by the three policemen – and sent it to Lucknow where Gaud collected it.

The police have found that the person had already sent Rs 5 lakh and had Rs 1.5 lakh with him, which was to be sent in another tranche to Lucknow, the officer added. The police have now seized Rs 1.5 lakh from the person and recorded his statement as a witness. It was based on his statement that the police found that the money had been sent by an angadia in south Mumbai to his counterpart in Lucknow, from whom Gaud collected the same. “The angadias, whose services were used, had maintained detailed records, including cellphone numbers of the sender and receiver of the money. It was from the angadias’ record that the police found details about Gaud. We found that he was employed as a domestic help at Tripathi’s parents’ residence,” a source said.

When a police team went to Lucknow to question him, the police found Gaud to be non-cooperative. “When we questioned him about his cellphone, he claimed to have lost it. The phone was important as we had information that he communicated with Tripathi with it. As we realised that he was trying to scuttle the probe, we decided to arrest him,” an officer said.

The police are now questioning him to find out where his cellphone is and trace the money that was sent to him through angadias, the officer added.

Last week, Tripathi had filed an anticipatory bail application, which will be heard by the court on Tuesday. In the meantime, the police are on the lookout for him.

An FIR was lodged against him in February following an inquiry by Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dilip Sawant on allegations that Tripathi had asked angadias to pay Rs 10 lakh every month.