Angadia extortion: Brother-in-law of suspended DCP arrested

THE MUMBAI police crime branch on Tuesday arrested the brother-in-law of suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that his role was established in receiving the money Tripathi allegedly collected from angadias.

A senior officer said, “He was named as an accused once his role in receiving money sent by Tripathi was established, and arrested.” The officer added that the accused was produced before a local court in UP and was given transit remand. He will be produced before a local court in Mumbai for seeking his custody.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. Earlier, the police arrested three cops and a domestic help working at the residence of Tripathi’s parents.

An FIR was registered after it came to light in a police enquiry that Tripathi had allegedly extorted money from angadias. While initially he was not named in the FIR, the police added him as an accused later. Last week, his anticipatory bail was rejected by the sessions court.