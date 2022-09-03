scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Angadia extortion bail order: Court considers police’s no objection to DCP Tripathi’s kin being granted bail

Mishra, who was lodged at Arthur Road jail, was granted bail on August 25 – four months after he was arrested in connection with the angadia extortion case registered on February 19.

In the detailed order granting bail to Ashutosh Mishra, brother-in-law of absconding DCP Saurabh Tripathi, the court considered Mumbai Police’s no objection to him being granted bail.

Mishra, who was lodged at Arthur Road jail, was granted bail on August 25 – four months after he was arrested in connection with the angadia extortion case registered on February 19. He was employed as an assistant commissioner (GST) with the sales tax department in Uttar Pradesh when he was arrested.

While three policemen arrested in the case have also been granted bail, Tripathi continues to be on the run.

The bail order read, “In view of the statement/submission made by the investigating officer and that the learned prosecutor has not resisted the application, on the contrary the investigating officer categorically submits and also states… that the prosecution is not asking for further custody of the applicant/accused.” Additional Sessions Judge Dr A A Joglekar, in his order, further said that senior police officers should be informed about the prosecution stand.

Mishra’s lawyer argued that since one of the witnesses in the case had failed to identify the three accused policemen policemen during a test identification parade, Mishra deserved bail.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case for helping the DCP allegedly launder the ill-gotten money. A section of police officers was unhappy over Tripathi’s family members being named as accused in the case. However, the Mumbai Police top brass had decided to include them in the FIR, as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

