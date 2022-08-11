Angadia case: Bail plea of DCP Tripathi’s brother-in-law rejected

NEARLY FOUR months after he was arrested, the bail plea of Ashutosh Mishra (38), brother-in-law of absconding DCP Saurabh Tripathi, was rejected by a local court. Mishra, an Assistant Commissioner (GST) with the Sales Tax department in Uttar Pradesh, will continue to be behind bars.

An officer confirmed that the bail plea was rejected on Wednesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case for helping him allegedly launder ill-gotten wealth.

A section of police officers were unhappy over the family members of the IPS officer being named as accused in the case. However, the Mumbai Police top brass has then decided to include them in the FIR as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

The police had registered an FIR on February 20 after Angadias had complained that police had been extorting money from them. Initially, three policemen were arrested in the case and later it was found that DCP Tripathi was also involved after which he was named as a wanted accused in the case. The three policemen were eventually released on bail by a local court.