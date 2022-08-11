scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Angadia case: Bail plea of DCP Tripathi’s brother-in-law rejected

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi's father as an accused in the case for helping him allegedly launder ill-gotten wealth.

Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 3:29:43 am
Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA section of police officers were unhappy over the family members of the IPS officer being named as accused in the case. However, the Mumbai Police top brass has then decided to include them in the FIR as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

NEARLY FOUR months after he was arrested, the bail plea of Ashutosh Mishra (38), brother-in-law of absconding DCP Saurabh Tripathi, was rejected by a local court. Mishra, an Assistant Commissioner (GST) with the Sales Tax department in Uttar Pradesh, will continue to be behind bars.

An officer confirmed that the bail plea was rejected on Wednesday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Mishra and named Tripathi’s father as an accused in the case for helping him allegedly launder ill-gotten wealth.

A section of police officers were unhappy over the family members of the IPS officer being named as accused in the case. However, the Mumbai Police top brass has then decided to include them in the FIR as their names cropped up in the probe and Tripathi continued to remain elusive.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
More from Mumbai

The police had registered an FIR on February 20 after Angadias had complained that police had been extorting money from them. Initially, three policemen were arrested in the case and later it was found that DCP Tripathi was also involved after which he was named as a wanted accused in the case. The three policemen were eventually released on bail by a local court.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:29:43 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement