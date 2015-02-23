Andheri suicides were planned: Cops

By: Rohit Alok

Investigations into the four suicides at Andheri (West) in Mumbai have indicated that the decision to take the extreme step was “planned”, police said Sunday.

The deceased brother-sister duo, aged 20 and 25 years, respectively, worked as live-in housekeepers for a 35-year-old bachelor in Andheri’s Lokhandwala area. On Friday night, the bodies were found hanging from dupattas tied to iron hooks in the ceiling at their employer’s apartment. On Saturday, their mother and her second husband, too, were found dead, in an apparent case of suicide, in the former’s Lokhandwala apartment in a similar fashion.

Police said a video on a cellphone recovered by them shows a clip of three of the deceased — the siblings’ mother, her second husband and her son — “giving an explanation as to why they took their lives”.

“The mother appeared to be saying in Hindi, ‘my children were my life, now that they will kill themselves, I don’t want to live anymore.’ Her second husband said ‘no one is to be held responsible for his actions’. He also said he was depressed due to severe diabetes and hypertension problems. Meanwhile, the son is seen accusing his employer of sexually harassing his sister for years and beating him up after getting drunk,” said Subhash Vele, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station. Police said there were three videos on the cellphone that were being analysed.

Police have also recovered a suicide note from the siblings’ mother’s house. “The note was handwritten, in English, and signed by the daughter. We are trying to confirm its authenticity and how the note reached her mother’s residence. In the note, the daughter accused her employer of prolonged sexual harassment and even directed police in the letter to watch a video on the cellphone that lay next to the bodies of her mother and step-father,” Vele added. The one-page note also said the employer was putting pressure on the daughter to marry him, and that she kept refusing.

Vele also said the iron hook in the ceiling from which the mother and second husband hanged themselves had only recently been installed. Police also found two white sheets, traditionally used to cover bodies, at each house.

The police said the 35-year-old accused was arrested Saturday and was charged with abetment to suicide and molestation under the IPC. A holiday court remanded the accused in police custody till February 26.

“The evidence suggests that all the deceased took their lives around the same time. We think the probable time of death is 9.30 pm on Friday. Although the bodies of the couple were found Saturday, their bodies did not appear to be very decomposed as the AC in the living room was functioning when we reached,” Vele said.

Police have also recovered the daughter’s cellphone, which is locked, and are trying to unlock it.

All four bodies are at the mortuary at R N Cooper Hospital and the husband’s brother is expected to take possession of his body after arriving from the US. Police are tracing the next of kin of the other three deceased.

Oshiwara police officers who conducted the panchnama of the bodies said during the panchnama of the flat where the mother of the siblings and her second husband were found dead, they recovered a ‘transparent box’ from the kitchen. The box, meant to store vegetables, had Rs 50,000. They also found a note with the cash, saying it was ‘a prize for the police’.

