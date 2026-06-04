Aaditya Thackeray, BJP’s Ameet Satam trade barbs over Andheri subway flooding

Garbage piles up on a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall at Andheri, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

A day after rains caused the Monsoon season’s first closure of the Andheri subway, the water logging incident sparked a political slugfest Thursday, with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray and BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam taking potshots at each other.

At 7.40 am on Wednesday, the Andheri subway was shut to traffic, with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials attributed the floods to heavy spells of rain which lashed the western suburbs for an hour. Records showed that between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, 49 mm rain swept Andheri, while nearby areas like Versova received 69 mm.

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While traffic resumed in an hour, the subway’s closure drew flak from opposition leaders across parties.

“Due to a little rain, water accumulated in the Andheri subway and caused traffic jams. Now, the administration, which has woken up late, is reactivating our rainwater holding tank plan,” Aaditya Thackeray posted on social media on Thursday.