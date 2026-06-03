27 days last year, underwater again today: Mumbai’s infamous Andheri Subway and its flooding crisis

After a spell of heavy rain battered Mumbai’s western suburbs early on Wednesday, traffic at the Andheri subway came to a standstill after the crucial east-west connector went under a sheet of water.
Infamous for its water-logging crisis, the subway’s closure on Wednesday—even before the onset of monsoon—drew flak from citizens as well as political leaders like Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad, who raised questions over the city’s monsoon preparedness.
Last year, the Andheri subway experienced flooding after moderate to heavy rainfall on at least 27 separate days for a total duration of 49 hours—shutting operations 33 times between June and October.
Andheri subway’s first closure of the season
In the season’s first closure, the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular traffic at 7.40 am. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), waterlogging in the subway was spurred by heavy spells of rain that lashed the western suburbs within an hour. Records showed that between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, 49 mm of rain swept Andheri, while nearby areas like Versova received 69 mm.
Soon after the water-logging incident was reported, the civic body deployed its workers and activated dewatering pumps at the Andheri subway to flush the accumulated rainwater. Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official said that the water was flushed within 10 minutes.
This year, the BMC has deployed three pumps at the Andheri subway with a cumulative capacity to flush 2,500 cubic metres of water per hour. Of the three pumps, two hold the capacity to dewater 1,000 cubic metres of water per hour each, while a third machine has a capacity of 500 cubic metres.
After water from the low-lying pocket receded, the subway was operationalised for vehicular movement by 8.24 am.
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The Andheri Subway was waterlogged after heavy spells of rain lashed Mumbai’s western suburbs within an hour on Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The flooding, however, raised concerns over the civic body’s preparedness for the upcoming monsoon.
Taking to social media, Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP, said, “Monsoon hasn’t even properly arrived yet, and with just a few showers, the Andheri subway is underwater. Is this the BMC’s drain cleaning? The BMC, which claims to have spent crores of rupees, has been exposed in the very first rains.”
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant raised allegations of corruption against the BJP for inadequate monsoon readiness.
Situated a kilometre away from the Andheri railway station, the Andheri subway is a low-lying area which officials say lies in the “natural way” of rainfall in the area. While the nearby highway, roads, as well as the entry and exit points of the subway are elevated, the subway itself lies on a low gradient—making it saucer-shaped.
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“The subway is approximately 10 metres lower than the nearby area. Naturally, when rain occurs, all water gushes downstream from the higher elevations to this low-lying gradient,” an official told The Indian Express.
Besides being situated on a low point, the subway has a small depth of only 0.9 metres. “Furthermore, there is a huge stormwater drain under the subway,” officials explained. The Mogra Nullah, which originates 2 km away from the subway, passes downstream, touching the subway, and whenever the water in the nullah overflows, it enters the subway and stays there.
Why the Andheri subway could witness waterlogging this year too
The BMC is currently examining two probable options, which include the construction of a holding pond and the diversion of the existing drainage network. The BMC has roped in the expertise of IIT Bombay to ascertain the implementation of the projects.
However, with the civic body yet to finalise the final plan and issue work orders, the two mitigation measures are unlikely to be implemented during this monsoon.
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According to the current timeline, the BMC has set a June 15 target for finalisation of plans, with construction work only likely to begin post-October this year.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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