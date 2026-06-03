27 days last year, underwater again today: Mumbai’s infamous Andheri Subway and its flooding crisis

After the waterlogging at Andheri Subway was reported, the BMC deployed its workers and activated dewatering pumps to flush the accumulated rainwater. (ANI)

After a spell of heavy rain battered Mumbai’s western suburbs early on Wednesday, traffic at the Andheri subway came to a standstill after the crucial east-west connector went under a sheet of water.

Infamous for its water-logging crisis, the subway’s closure on Wednesday—even before the onset of monsoon—drew flak from citizens as well as political leaders like Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad, who raised questions over the city’s monsoon preparedness.

Last year, the Andheri subway experienced flooding after moderate to heavy rainfall on at least 27 separate days for a total duration of 49 hours—shutting operations 33 times between June and October.

Andheri subway’s first closure of the season

In the season’s first closure, the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular traffic at 7.40 am. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), waterlogging in the subway was spurred by heavy spells of rain that lashed the western suburbs within an hour. Records showed that between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, 49 mm of rain swept Andheri, while nearby areas like Versova received 69 mm.