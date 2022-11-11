Andheri MLA urges Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to expedite Gokhale Bridge work

As officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Western Railway are expected to meet Friday for taking the final call on demolishing Andheri’s Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, BJP MLA Ameet Satam has urged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to expedite the demolition and the reconstruction of the closed bridge.

In a letter to the Union minister, Satam has requested the demolition and reconstruction work be handed over to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which is known for reconstructing a bridge in Valsad in 20 days.

“After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed the bridge for traffic, there is a huge traffic congestion from Khar West and East, right up to Malad West and East, thus causing inconvenience to lakhs of commuters. The BMC is of the view that the bridge in the railway portion should be brought down and reconstructed by the railway, considering high-tension wires and live railway lines in operation,” Satam wrote.

“Railways PSU DFCCIL is an infrastructure company having a record of reconstructing a bridge in Valsad in 20 days. I request your kind self to personally look into the situation and give instructions to the department to float a tender and undertake the work of dismantling as well as reconstruction of a new flyover in as less time as possible,” the letter further read.

It has been five days since the bridge was closed but the demolition is yet to start. By way of explanation, civic officials said the BMC has no prior experience in demolishing such bridges, unlike the railways.