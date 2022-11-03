scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Andheri MLA demands closure of Gokhale Bridge

Located at the western suburbs of Andheri, the bridge connects Andheri (East) with Andheri (West).

Ameet Satam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Andheri, in a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has demanded that the Gokhale Bridge in the constituency be closed immediately.

A portion of the bridge had collapsed in 2018, killing two people and injuring three others. Following this, it was revealed that the collapsed portion of the bridge came under the jurisdiction of the Western railways.

In the letter, Satam mentioned that as reconstruction works of the bridge portion under the BMC nears completion, the work along the railways portion is yet to be started. Referring to a consultant report, Satam wrote that “the existing bridge was in a dangerous condition, and it may lead to mishaps any moment, if it is not shut down immediately”.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:29:05 am
