Andheri East bypolls: Maharashtra Congress to support Shiv Sena candidate

State Congress chief Nana Patole Wednesday said his party will throw its weight behind the Shiv Sena candidate in the upcoming Andheri East bypolls slated to be held on November 3. The seat was with Congress till 2014. Earlier this year, the seat fell vacant after the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

The Shiv Sena has announced a ticket for Latke’s wife Rutuja.

Patole said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was formed after the results of the assembly election to keep the “communal BJP” out of power for the benefit of Maharashtra. “When BJP’s efforts to break the MVA were not successful, they broke Shiv Sena party. In the battle against BJP, the Congress party firmly stands with Shiv Sena and will not field any candidate. Instead, leaders and workers of the Congress will work full strength to ensure that the Shiv Sena candidate wins,” Patole said.

Listing out the MVA government’s works, Patole said, “Our government (MVA) had taken many welfare decisions like farmer loan waivers and had done good work during the Covid-19 crisis. On the other hand, BJP misused the central agencies like ED and CBI to topple the MVA government by taking away Sena MLAs.”

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “We are still in MVA and are together. If one of my leaders (Patole) says I have to support, then the Mumbai unit will support (Shiv Sena).”