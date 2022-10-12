scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Andheri (East) bypoll: Uddhav’s Sena camp in a fix as BMC yet to accept resignation of Rutuja Latke

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rutuja Latke, a class 3 employee of the civic body, is yet to complete her one-month notice period.

uddhavWhile the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has fielded Latke’s wife Rutuja in the election, the BJP is fielding former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator Murji Patel. (File)

In what could spell trouble for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to accept the resignation of the party’s candidate Rutuja Latke, who is set to file her nomination for the Andheri (East) Assembly constituency byelection. Andheri (East) seat fell vacant following the death of Rutuja’s husband and Sena member Ramesh Latke, who died of heart attack in May.

The last date for filing nominations for the bypolls is Friday, October 14.

According to the BMC, Rutuja Latke is a class 3 employee of the civic body, and she resigned last month. However, her notice period of one month is yet to be completed, it said.

However, a Shiv Sena leader has said that Rutuja can be relieved early as she had deposited one month’s pay with the civic body against her notice period.

According to the Election Commission rules, Rutuja cannot file her nomination to contest an election until her resignation is accepted, as she cannot hold an office of profit from the government.

This is the first bypoll Shiv Sena will be contesting on its new symbol, the ‘Mashaal’ (flaming torch), and the first bypoll in Mumbai that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest together, as Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced support to Uddhav Thackeray this week.

A Sena leader said Wednesday morning, “We will be following up the matter with the BMC today.”

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:22:43 pm
Live Blog

