scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Andheri (East) bypoll: Sena’s Rutuja Latke, BJP’s Murji Patel file nominations

Besides Latke's nomination, the Thackeray-led Sena also filed a second nomination as a back-up if Latke's nomination is rejected due to some reason. The Thackeray-led Sena filed the second nomination for Sandeep Naik, an office-bearer of the Yuva Sena and considered a close associate of Latke.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate Rutuja Latke with Aaditya Thackeray after submitting her nomination form in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Murji Patel from the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance filed their nominations for the Andheri (E) Assembly by-poll on Friday amid a massive show of strength by both sides.

Besides Latke’s nomination, the Thackeray-led Sena also filed a second nomination as a back-up if Latke’s nomination is rejected due to some reason. The Thackeray-led Sena filed the second nomination for Sandeep Naik, an office-bearer of the Yuva Sena and considered a close associate of Latke.

BJP candidate Murji Patel with city BJP president Ashish Shelar after submitting his nomination form for the upcoming Assembly bypoll, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

While explaining the reason for the second candidature, Sena leader and MLC Anil Parab said that this was done as per rules. “This is as per the rules only. Shiv Sena’s official candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke has filed her nomination. As per the rules of the Election Commission, the names of two candidates are given. If the application of the first candidate is rejected or the candidate withdraws it for some reason, the second name is considered as the official candidate. Therefore, the Shiv Sena has filed the candidature of Sandeep Naik as well. However, when Latke’s application will be accepted, Naik’s application will be withdrawn immediately.”

Patel, however, gave his own name for the option in the form.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

Hundreds of workers from both sides accompanied their official candidates during the filing of nominations on Friday.

While for Latke, Sena leader and former ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Parab were present during the nomination filing along with Congress’s Bhai Jagtap and NCP’s Dilip Walse-Patil, several other leaders like Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pravin Darekar, MLA Nitesh Rane and Aashish Shelar were present during the filing of nomination by Patel.

Slamming the CM Eknath Shinde-led government, Aaditya said that “there is angst among the people the way the government is trying to suppress us using different government machinery and this election result will show it to them”. He said that dirty politics was being played by the Opposition in case of Latke.

Advertisement

Latke, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, had tendered her resignation earlier this month, but the civic body did not accept it, forcing the party to move the Bombay High Court, which on Thursday gave Latke relief by directing the BMC to accept her resignation.

The by-election for the Andheri (E) seat will be held on November 3. It was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke, who was the sitting MLA from the constituency.

More from Mumbai

“By not contesting the by-poll, CM Eknath Shinde has surrendered before the BJP. Despite all his tall claims of Shiv Sena workers supporting him, it is clear his camp is scared of contesting the election against Uddhav Thackeray and that’s the reason why he supported BJP’s candidate,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. The BJP is banking on RPI (Athawale)’s support for Dalit votes. The Andheri (E) constituency has a few strong Dalit pockets.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 01:10:32 am
Next Story

UP: Jeweller, accomplice held for ‘raping’ student

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement