Andheri (East) bypoll: Sena’s Rutuja Latke, BJP’s Murji Patel file nominations

Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Murji Patel from the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena alliance filed their nominations for the Andheri (E) Assembly by-poll on Friday amid a massive show of strength by both sides.

Besides Latke’s nomination, the Thackeray-led Sena also filed a second nomination as a back-up if Latke’s nomination is rejected due to some reason. The Thackeray-led Sena filed the second nomination for Sandeep Naik, an office-bearer of the Yuva Sena and considered a close associate of Latke.

BJP candidate Murji Patel with city BJP president Ashish Shelar after submitting his nomination form for the upcoming Assembly bypoll, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI) BJP candidate Murji Patel with city BJP president Ashish Shelar after submitting his nomination form for the upcoming Assembly bypoll, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

While explaining the reason for the second candidature, Sena leader and MLC Anil Parab said that this was done as per rules. “This is as per the rules only. Shiv Sena’s official candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke has filed her nomination. As per the rules of the Election Commission, the names of two candidates are given. If the application of the first candidate is rejected or the candidate withdraws it for some reason, the second name is considered as the official candidate. Therefore, the Shiv Sena has filed the candidature of Sandeep Naik as well. However, when Latke’s application will be accepted, Naik’s application will be withdrawn immediately.”

Patel, however, gave his own name for the option in the form.

Hundreds of workers from both sides accompanied their official candidates during the filing of nominations on Friday.

While for Latke, Sena leader and former ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Parab were present during the nomination filing along with Congress’s Bhai Jagtap and NCP’s Dilip Walse-Patil, several other leaders like Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pravin Darekar, MLA Nitesh Rane and Aashish Shelar were present during the filing of nomination by Patel.

Slamming the CM Eknath Shinde-led government, Aaditya said that “there is angst among the people the way the government is trying to suppress us using different government machinery and this election result will show it to them”. He said that dirty politics was being played by the Opposition in case of Latke.

Advertisement

Latke, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, had tendered her resignation earlier this month, but the civic body did not accept it, forcing the party to move the Bombay High Court, which on Thursday gave Latke relief by directing the BMC to accept her resignation.

The by-election for the Andheri (E) seat will be held on November 3. It was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke, who was the sitting MLA from the constituency.

“By not contesting the by-poll, CM Eknath Shinde has surrendered before the BJP. Despite all his tall claims of Shiv Sena workers supporting him, it is clear his camp is scared of contesting the election against Uddhav Thackeray and that’s the reason why he supported BJP’s candidate,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. The BJP is banking on RPI (Athawale)’s support for Dalit votes. The Andheri (E) constituency has a few strong Dalit pockets.