Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Andheri (East) bypoll: No pressure, resignation under review, says Chahal

BMC officials said officers who have resigned from the civic body have to serve a compulsory 30-day notice period before they are relieved from service.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Rutuja Latke, Rutuja Latke resignation, Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs per BMC rules, employees who file their resignations need to serve a one-month notice period. Otherwise, the outgoing employee needs to surrender a proportion of his/her salary to the administration in lieu of not being able to serve the full notice period.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said it was following the laid down rules of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Service (Conduct) Regulations, 1989, while processing the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the proposed candidate from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for the upcoming Andheri East by-election.

Latke worked as an administrative officer in the office of the assistant municipal commissioner in K-East ward which covers Andheri East and zone 3 of the municipal ward.

Leaders of the Uddhav-led faction have claimed that the BMC administration was not accepting the resignation of Latke as it was “under pressure” .

However, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told The Indian Express, “It (The review process of the application) is a work in progress. Rules permit a decision in 30 days and she has applied on October 3, in the evening. There’s no question of acting under the pressure of state government.”

Latke, in her resignation letter, also stated that on September 3, she had written to the assistant municipal commissioner in K-East ward, seeking permission to contest the elections. After reviving no confirmation from the authorities, she resigned on October 3.

Latke’s one-month notice period would have ended on November 3, on the day the by-election is scheduled to be held. However, the last date of filing nominations is October 14 and BMC rules prohibit incumbent officials from contesting polls.

“It usually takes a few days’ time for the administration to issue final acceptance or confirmation on  resignation letters, even if an employee pays the money for not being

able to serve the notice period. Here, the candidate has appealed to the municipal commissioner directly and it is on his office to decide when the candidate will be relieved,” said a senior civic official, requesting anonymity.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:56:45 am
