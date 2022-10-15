Andheri (East) bypoll: BJP candidate Murji Patel’s income, assets and education details

Murji Patel, the BJP’s candidate for the Andheri East Assembly by-election, has in his affidavit mentioned there are no criminal cases pending against him. The affidavit shows that Patel and his wife together own moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.70 crore.

Patel, who will lock horns with Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke in the Andheri East Assembly by-election, is 9th standard pass as per the affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination Friday.

The movable asset shows two vehicles — Innova and Fortuner — apart from the fixed deposits (FDs) and savings in the bank.

The immovable asset includes three flats in Andheri jointly owned by Patel and his wife which has a current market value of Rs 3.16 crore. The immovable asset also includes inherited land in Kutch which is worth Rs 4.45 crore presently.

The affidavit further shows an income of Rs 12 lakh in the last financial year.

Murji Patel:

BJP candidate:- Andheri East Assembly by-election

Total assets (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 11.70 crore

Immovable (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs10. 41 crore (market value as mentioned in the affidavit)

Moveable (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 1.29 crore

Cash (self, spouse, HUF):- Not shown

Income in 2018-19 (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 13.05 lakh

Income in 2017-18 (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 12 lakh

Criminal case:- Nil