scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Andheri (East) bypoll: BJP candidate Murji Patel’s income, assets and education details

The affidavit shows that Murji Patel and his wife together own moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.70 crore

Murji patel. (File)

Murji Patel, the BJP’s candidate for the Andheri East Assembly by-election, has in his affidavit mentioned there are no criminal cases pending against him. The affidavit shows that Patel and his wife together own moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.70 crore.

Patel, who will lock horns with Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke in the Andheri East Assembly by-election, is 9th standard pass as per the affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination Friday.

The movable asset shows two vehicles — Innova and Fortuner — apart from the fixed deposits (FDs) and savings in the bank.

The immovable asset includes three flats in Andheri jointly owned by Patel and his wife which has a current market value of Rs 3.16 crore. The immovable asset also includes inherited land in Kutch which is worth Rs 4.45 crore presently.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies

The affidavit further shows an income of Rs 12 lakh in the last financial year.

Murji Patel:

BJP candidate:- Andheri East Assembly by-election

Total assets (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 11.70 crore

Immovable (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs10. 41 crore (market value as mentioned in the affidavit)

Moveable (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 1.29 crore

Cash (self, spouse, HUF):- Not shown

Income in 2018-19 (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 13.05 lakh

Income in 2017-18 (self, spouse, HUF):- Rs 12 lakh

Criminal case:- Nil

More from Mumbai

 

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 11:39:22 am
Next Story

NEET MDS 2022 Revised cut-off released; how to check 

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement