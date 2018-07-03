Andheri bridge collapse: Five people injured, train services hit; probe ordered

Andheri bridge collapse: The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police, the railway police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local ward of the BMC and ambulance services have been deployed at the site to remove the debris. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Andheri bridge collapse: The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police, the railway police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local ward of the BMC and ambulance services have been deployed at the site to remove the debris. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A portion of a road overbridge collapsed onto rail tracks in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri at around 7:30 am on Tuesday, injuring five people, of which two are said to be critical. Traffic has been temporarily suspended below and above the Gokhale bridge — a crossing which connects Andheri East to West.

The incident also obstructed local train services on the Western line. Trains are likely to resume on the Western Line at 3 pm. However, trains between Churchgate-Bandra and Virar-Goregaon are running.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police, the railway police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local ward of the BMC and ambulance services have been deployed at the site to remove the debris.

NDRF Deputy Commander Mahesh Nalavade said, “We have a 40-member team at the site. Our major problem is heavy rainfall. We can’t remove debris through machines. It has to be done manually.”

Andheri bridge collapse: The incident also obstructed local train services on the Western line. Trains are likely to resume on that stretch of the Western Line only at 3 pm.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the Mumbai police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and directed the BMC to increase its bus service for the convenience of commuters. “CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Andheri bridge collapse: A search and rescue operation is underway.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed authorities to ensure the bridge is repaired and traffic is restored quickly. “Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety,” he tweeted.

Hitting out at the BJP and Piyush Goyal, Mumbai Congress committee president Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “Andheri Railways FoB has collapsed. The part time Rail Min Piyush Goyal is in Mumbai today and that’s how recently repaired bridge has welcomed him. Its commuters peak time. Hope local services will resume soon.” The Mumbai Congress, meanwhile, has urged volunteers in and around Andheri to help authorities.

BEST has deployed 14 extra buses between Borivali to Churchgate to help commuters. Officegoers, for whom local trains are the lifeline for daily commuting, bore the maximum brunt of the incident as many of them could not reach their work places. “When I reached Borivali to board a Churchgate bound train, I came to know that all the lines of Western Railway have come to halt. Therefore, finding no alternate means of commute in such a rainy season, I had to return to my home,” PTI quoted a commuter, Prashant Ghag, as saying.

Andheri bridge collapse: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed authorities to ensure the bridge is repaired and traffic is restored quickly.

Mumbai’s famous tiffin carriers Dabbawalas also expressed their inability to operate as the train services on the Western Line were halted.

A civic official said that heavy rainfall could be the reason for the bridge collapse. “Incessant rains apparently caused cracks in the ROB, resulting in its collapse. Thankfully, no train was passing on the track under the bridge at that time,” the official said according to PTI.

Some schools in the western suburbs also declared a holiday on Tuesday due to the bridge collapse as well as the heavy rain in Mumbai.

Also, the Western Railways released helpline numbers in view of affected traffic in Mumbai — Andheri – 022676 30054, Churchgate – 02267622540, Borivali- 02267634053, Mumbai Central- 2267644257.

The Gokhale bridge collapse comes nearly a year after at least 22 people were killed in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Elphinstone station.

