Ancient Kushan Empire, Mughal-era coins seized from passenger at airport

The Customs department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for attempting to smuggle antique gold and silver coins into the country from London. The accused arrived on Virgin Atlantic flight VS-354 and was intercepted while passing through the green channel based on specific intelligence. During a search of his trolley bag, officials found several antique coins concealed inside.

The seized items include a 12.37-gram gold Mohur of the East India Company’s Bengal Presidency from the Murshidabad Mint, issued in the name of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II (AH 1202/RY 19). Officials also seized an 8 gram gold coin from the ancient Kushan Empire, identified as a Huvishka Gold Dinar, and an 11.44-gram silver rupee from the Mughal period, issued during the reign of Emperor Jahangir, featuring the zodiac sign Cancer and minted at Ahmedabad.