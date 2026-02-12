Ancient Kushan Empire, Mughal-era coins seized from passenger at airport

The Customs department’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for attempting to smuggle antique gold and silver coins into the country from London. The accused arrived on Virgin Atlantic flight VS-354 and was intercepted while passing through the green channel based on specific intelligence. During a search of his trolley bag, officials found several antique coins concealed inside.
The seized items include a 12.37-gram gold Mohur of the East India Company’s Bengal Presidency from the Murshidabad Mint, issued in the name of Mughal emperor Shah Alam II (AH 1202/RY 19). Officials also seized an 8 gram gold coin from the ancient Kushan Empire, identified as a Huvishka Gold Dinar, and an 11.44-gram silver rupee from the Mughal period, issued during the reign of Emperor Jahangir, featuring the zodiac sign Cancer and minted at Ahmedabad.
Customs officials said investigations are underway to determine the source of the antique coins.
Between February 4 and 10, the AIU intercepted several passengers at CSMIA and seized gold, diamonds, foreign currency and narcotics in multiple cases. In one instance, 104 grams of 24-carat gold valued at ₹15.24 lakh was seized from a passenger intercepted through spot profiling. In another case, officials seized 246.75 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds worth ₹38.28 lakh from a passenger.
In a separate operation, three passengers were intercepted with foreign currency equivalent to ₹69.78 lakh. The AIU also seized 13.256 kg of hydroponic weed valued at ₹13 crore from seven passengers arriving from Bangkok in separate cases. The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
