Ananya quizzed for 4 hrs, called again on Monday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday questioned actor Ananya Panday for nearly four hours in connection with its case against Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Khan and Pandey related to drugs. The central agency has summoned the actor again on Monday.

Panday arrived at the NCB office around 2.30 pm along with father and actor Chunky Panday. She was questioned till 6.20 pm, following which she was allowed to go.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy DG (NCB) Mutha Ashok Jain said she has been summoned again on Monday and the agency has taken her cellphone.

While officers remained tight-lipped about what she was asked, the questions were related to certain chats that NCB had found in Aryan’s cellphone, said sources. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan. The future course of action will be decided on the basis of her statement, officers said.

The agency may summon a few more persons with whom Aryan had chatted with, sources said.

So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people in connection with the case, including Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. The arrests followed the raid conducted by the NCB on Cordelia cruise ship on October 2.

All the arrested accused are behind bars. The NDPS court has rejected the bail plea of Aryan and two others earlier.

Aryan’s lawyers have now approached the Bombay High Court, which will hear his bail plea on October 26.