Toggle Menu
Anand Teltumbde’s bail plea hearing adjourned till March 6https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/anand-teltumbdes-bail-plea-hearing-adjourned-till-march-6-5603946/

Anand Teltumbde’s bail plea hearing adjourned till March 6

On February 11, after Pune Police refused to issue a statement over not arresting Teltumbde before February 22, the court had directed it to release him against a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh in the event of his arrest till the final order.

Anand Teltumbde’s bail plea hearing adjourned till March 6
Teltumbde has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and accused of having Maoists links.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing of professor and activist Anand Teltumbde till March 6.

On February 11, after Pune Police refused to issue a statement over not arresting Teltumbde before February 22, the court had directed it to release him against a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh in the event of his arrest till the final order.

Teltumbde has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and accused of having Maoists links.

The high court will now hear the arguments on the anticipatory bail application filed by Teltumbde on March 6.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madhya Pradesh: SP transferred after FIR filed against Congress MLA’s son
2 Like Delhi, Maharashtra to get mohalla clinics for primary healthcare
3 Punjab to give 7% DA to govt employees in cash