Anand Teltumbde’s bail plea hearing adjourned till March 6

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the anticipatory bail hearing of professor and activist Anand Teltumbde till March 6.

On February 11, after Pune Police refused to issue a statement over not arresting Teltumbde before February 22, the court had directed it to release him against a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh in the event of his arrest till the final order.

Teltumbde has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and accused of having Maoists links.

The high court will now hear the arguments on the anticipatory bail application filed by Teltumbde on March 6.