Teltumbde exchanged literature on ideology, training and working strategy of CPI (Maoist) with international communist bodies: NIA

Teltumbde in his bail plea had said he has not been in touch with his brother for the past 25 years.

The National Investigation Agency while opposing bail to academic Anand Teltumbde has claimed that the former IIT professor would exchange literature on ideology, training and working strategy of banned organisation CPI (Maoist) with “international communist organisations”. Teltumbde, in his bail application, had said he is critical of the Maoist ideology and linking him to it “does not stand to sense”.

The NIA has also alleged that two protected witnesses have claimed that Teltumbde met his younger brother Milind, who has been named in the chargesheet as an accused on the run and top operative of CPI (Maoist), every year between January and June in different cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Bhopal and Indore, during Milind’s “urban area visits”. The NIA has further referred to its supplementary chargesheet filed last year and claimed that Milind was inspired by Anand to join the movement and took guidance from him.

The NIA’s reply, filed before a special court last month through special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, also claims that a letter was found on co-accused Rona Wilson’s laptop, sent from “Prakash to Anand” in relation to a Paris convention. The NIA claims that the letter mentions “Anands visit to Paris for Human Right Convention to be held on 09 and 10 April 2018 and Lectures on Dalit issues in order to give traction to Domestic Chaos”.

“During this period, domestic chaos related to Dalit issue was the Koregaon Bhima incident. The letter ended with exhortations to their intellectual comrades to keep the fire ablaze,” the NIA has said.

Last month, Wilson approached the Bombay High Court claiming that his electronic devices were installed with malware before his arrest, and has questioned the authenticity of the evidence found on it based on a report of an American digital forensics company.

The special court is likely to begin the hearing on the bail plea this week.