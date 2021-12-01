Maharashtra: Court rejects Anand Teltumbde’s temporary bail plea

A special NIA court on Wednesday rejected the temporary bail plea of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, seeking to visit his nonagenarian mother regarding the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde.

Milind Teltumbde was among the Maoists killed in a November 13 encounter with security personnel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Anand Teltumbde was lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, after he was arrested in the case by NIA in April last year.

Special NIA court judge D E Kothalikar rejected the temporary bail plea, which was filed last week, through which Anand Teltumbde said that he came to know that his brother was killed on November 13.

Anand Teltumbde said that he is the eldest among his siblings and his mother is more than 90 years old, and in such a moment, not only would his presence be of “great moral support” to his mother and siblings but a gathering of all family members would be a “solace to each of them”. He sought 15-day temporary bail, but the court rejected the same. The detailed order is awaited.

Another accused, Surendra Gadling, has approached the court seeking a plastic chair and table inside prison along with permission for allowing a personal shaving kit to him. The court sought a report from prison authorities and posted hearing on Gadling’s plea to December 8.