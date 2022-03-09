Anand Limaye to take charge as home department’s additional chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Anand Limaye will take over as home department’s additional chief secretary – a post that had fallen vacant after the appointment of Manu Kumar Srivastava as the chief secretary on February 28. Limaye, an officer of the 1989 batch, was serving as additional chief secretary (appeals and security) until now.

In his earlier stints, Limaye had worked as the district collector of Beed and Nanded and later worked as director general (DG) of information and public relations. He later moved to Pune as DG of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) and was subsequently made DG of Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration.

Sanjay Chahande has been made the additional chief secretary for administration reforms while Sham Tagade has been appointed as principal secretary of appeals and security in home department, according to a transfer order released by the state government on Wednesday.

Abha Shukla, who headed the IT department, will now be the principal secretary of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department.

Amit Saini, chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, has now been posted as executive assistant to the chief secretary in the rank of joint secretary.

RS Jagtap, Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell, has been posted as DG, MEDA, Pune. This post had fallen vacant due to the retirement of Subhash Dumbare.

Vivek Bhimanwar, joint secretary (IT), has been posted as MD, Horticulture and Drugs Plant, Pune.

Rahul Dwivedi, project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhyian, has been posted as joint commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai, and D Gangatharan, who worked as deputy secretary in the chief secretary’s office, has been appointed as the collector in Nashik.