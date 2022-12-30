‘Anand Dighe’s story can’t be contained in one film’: Makers of ‘Dharmaveer’ announce a sequel

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, directed by Pravin Tarde, was one of the most successful films of 2022. Now, the makers have announced that they will make a sequel to the Marathi film, based on the political journey of Anand Dighe, the Shiv Sena leader from Thane who is best known as the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They claim that Dighe’s journey can’t be contained in one film.

The sequel will be released in 2024, announced producer Mangesh Desai during an event held to mark the first year of the film shoot since December 27, 2021. The entire cast and crew of the film attended the event.

CM Shinde, a self-proclaimed follower of Dighe, was actively involved in the promotion Dharmaveer when it was released in May 2022. Soon after, he rebelled from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with the majority of MLS and formed a government in alliance with the BJP.

Actor Prasad Oak played Anand Dighe in the film, a role that was highly appreciated, while Kshitish Date donned the cap of CM Eknath Shinde.