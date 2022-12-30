scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘Anand Dighe’s story can’t be contained in one film’: Makers of ‘Dharmaveer’ announce a sequel

Producer Mangesh Desai has announced that the sequel to Marathi movie Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, directed by Pravin Tarde, will be released in 2024.

CM Eknath Shinde, a self-proclaimed follower of Dighe, was actively involved in the promotion Dharmaveer when it was released in May 2022. (Dharmaveer/ IMDb)
Listen to this article
‘Anand Dighe’s story can’t be contained in one film’: Makers of ‘Dharmaveer’ announce a sequel
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, directed by Pravin Tarde, was one of the most successful films of 2022. Now, the makers have announced that they will make a sequel to the Marathi film, based on the political journey of Anand Dighe, the Shiv Sena leader from Thane who is best known as the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They claim that Dighe’s journey can’t be contained in one film.

The sequel will be released in 2024, announced producer Mangesh Desai during an event held to mark the first year of the film shoot since December 27, 2021. The entire cast and crew of the film attended the event.

Also Read |Marathi flick ‘Dharmaveer’ puts spotlight on Eknath Shinde’s rising say in Shiv Sena politics

CM Shinde, a self-proclaimed follower of Dighe, was actively involved in the promotion Dharmaveer when it was released in May 2022. Soon after, he rebelled from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with the majority of MLS and formed a government in alliance with the BJP.

More from Mumbai

Actor Prasad Oak played Anand Dighe in the film, a role that was highly appreciated, while Kshitish Date donned the cap of CM Eknath Shinde.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 16:53 IST
Next Story

Genelia Deshmukh says she loves being ‘the girl next door’: ‘Last 10 years I have been a homemaker’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close