Analysis of over 26,700 Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra: 47 pc of those who succumbed to Covid had hypertension, 39 pc had diabetes

An analysis of 26,724 Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra shows that nearly 46.72 per cent of the total deaths were of people with hypertension, and 39.49 per cent deaths were of those with diabetes. The two comorbidities are also priority for screening the high-risk population, which will be given vaccination against the virus.

Pregnant women were at much lower risk of severe infection despite being immunocompromised, the data shows. Of 26,724 deaths, 0.14 per cent or less than 40 deaths were of pregnant women.

Based on data from the Public Health department, Maharashtra saw the maximum number of deaths in September, and has since noted a downward trajectory in fatalities due to Covid-19.

Data of 49,268 deaths till now in the state show maximum deaths have happened in people aged 60-69 years (14,561) followed by those aged 70-19 years (11,184). People in the age group of 50 to 59 years are next in the high-risk group, with 10,516 in this age group dead due to Covid-19.

There have been 335 deaths of children and teenagers due to coronavirus across the state, and they account for 0.7 per cent of total deaths.