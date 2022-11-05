scorecardresearch
Anahita Pandole booked in Cyrus Mistry crash case won’t face custody or jail until convicted: Palghar police

The car crash took place around 2.34 pm over Surya river bridge on National Highway 48 in Mauje Ghol village of Maharashtra's Palghar district on September 4.

Investigations revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed and the incident took place while dangerously overtaking another vehicle. (File)

The Palghar police, who on Saturday registered an FIR against Dr Anahita Pandole (55) for rash and negligent driving causing the death of Cyrus Mistry, former head of Tata Sons and Jehangir Pandole, Director for Global Strategy at KPMG, said all the sections against her are bailable and therefore she will not face any custody or jail until she gets convicted for the crime.

A senior Palghar police official, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “The sections under which she (Anahita Pandole) has been booked are bailable. We will record her statement. In a case of causing death due to negligence, we arrest an accused and produce them before a magistrate court where the accused can be granted bail on the very same day. In such cases, even police custody is not given as usually there is nothing to be recovered from the accused.”

Pandole has been booked under Sections 304A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering lives), 337 (causing hurt) and 338 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 112 (limits of speed), 183 (driving at excessive speed) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, besides Sections 14 (overtaking), 5 (duties of drivers/riders), and 6 (lane traffic) of the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation.

Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Palghar district, said, “After the crash, the investigation of the case was given to Prashant Pardeshi, Sub divisional police officer of Jawahar division. We recorded the statements of the witnesses at the spot.”

“We received a report from the RTO and another report from the Mercedes-Benz company in Pune which had carried out a technical analysis of the damaged car,” added Patil. Investigations revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed and the incident took place while dangerously overtaking another vehicle.

The crash took place around 2.34 pm over Surya river bridge on National Highway 48 in Mauje Ghol village of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on September 4. The four persons, including Darius Pandole, husband of Dr. Anahita, who luckily survived in the accident, were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 07:40:52 pm
