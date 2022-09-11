Anahita Pandole could not manoeuvre the turn on NH-48: NHAI project director

The recent accident killing industrialist Cyrus Mistry and a family friend on National Highway-48 has forced the Union government to bring a rule mandating rear seat occupants of any car to wear seatbelts. It has also brought forth a debate on the lacunae in designs. The police have already said that the spot where Dr Anahita Pandole, who was at the wheel when the fatal accident took place, rammed the car into the edge of a bridge, the three-lane highway narrows into a two-lane bridge and there is another two-lane bridge on the side.

The indianexpress.com spoke to project director Suraj Singh, 41, of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the accidents that happen on this stretch, but he denied that there was a design fault. Excerpts from the interview.

What possibly went wrong on Sunday when the accident involving the Mercedes carrying Anahita Pandole and other occupants took place?

According to the police and our investigation, speeding was the main reason for this accident. Some authorities also say the accident happened as the three-lane highway bifurcates into two bridges of two lanes each. She was travelling on the extreme left. Maybe, she could not manoeuvre the turn where the three-lane road merged into a two-lane bridge.

When did you first come to know about this accident?

I saw the pictures at around 3pm on the day of the accident on a social media group of NHAI officers, but did not know who was in the car. Our ambulance and road patrol van were mobilised immediately. I realised who the occupants were when I watched the news.

We are told that the police have asked for rumble strips at 12 places on the NH-48 that passes through Palghar district. Won’t this have an impact on the speed? Are rumble strips an answer to the problem and design flaws?

Rumble strips are 5mm thick. They reduce the speed of any vehicle by 10 per cent. They do not cause much discomfort, and also give some kind of warning to the driver.

What kind of speed is the NH-48 designed to take?

The NH-48 was earlier a four-lane highway and the road was widened to six lanes in 2011-12 by the NHAI and it is designed for a maximum speed of 100 kmph. But the permissible speed is 80 kmph on all national highways.

Do you feel that the place where the accident took place was a black spot as a three-lane highway narrowed onto a two-lane bridge. Is this not a fault in design?

It is not a design fault. This highway was earlier a four-lane one and was upgraded to six lanes. On the stretch of the highway over Surya river (where the accident took place), we have two separate bridges of two lanes each on the Mumbai-bound carriage. The merging has been designed for a maximum speed of 100 kmph. But if one drives at 80 kmph, the maximum permissible limit, then one can easily manoeuvre the turn. But if one drives at 120 kmph, then it’s difficult to manoeuvre.

Do you feel that the state should construct a trauma care unit on the highway?

Definitely, a trauma care unit needs to be constructed, there is no doubt. This is one of the busiest highways and lots of accidents take place here.

How many accidents take place every year on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and how many are fatal?

In the Maharashtra stretch of NH-48 alone, 700 accidents take place every year, and 40 to 50 are fatal.

What are the main reasons for accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway?

As per our record and analysis, the main reasons are speeding and overtaking.

Many accidents take place in the early morning between 4am and 6am as drivers feel sleepy. Between 2pm to 3pm, when the highways are relatively empty, some drivers tend to speed and meet with accidents. Another time when many accidents happen is in the evening from 6pm to 7pm, when a lot of heavy and small vehicles hit the stretch. We have also observed that a lot of accidents happen on Sundays between 4pm and 8pm, when people coming towards Mumbai are in a hurry to reach home.

Besides, a lot of trucks come on the lanes meant for smaller vehicles and there is very little evidence of police action against them. They also cause accidents.

What is the NHAI doing to install more safety features on the NH-48?

We still need to improvise. We are going to provide rumble strips as suggested by the police. It was on our minds too. We will also install more reflectors and cat-eye reflectors along hazardous locations.