An Eye for Beauty

Three months ago,taking a picture with a digital camera was an impossibility for 13-year-old Harish Kumar. Born with a cataract condition that had left him partially blind,Kumar didnt dare to dream about pursuing photography as a hobby. But thanks to initiatives taken by Sightsavers,an NGO,this is now a reality. Kumar is one of the 10 visually-impaired children,aged 10-16 years,whose eyesight was restored and they were trained in photography. The photos taken by them will be displayed at a exhibition titled Through Different Eyes. The show,which will be held at Mumbais St Xaviers College on May 19 and 20,features nearly 40 images. The organisation had held interactive sessions  a mix of classroom as well as outdoor shoots  where these children were taught the basics of handling a digital camera.

