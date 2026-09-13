Amruta’s ‘Garba for all’ remark puts BJP in a bind as VHP insists on Muslim entry ban

The Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to bar Muslims from Garba and Dandiya celebrations in Maharashtra has opened a fresh faultline within the broader Hindutva camp, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis publicly taking a more inclusive position and BJP leaders seeking to soften the issue.

The controversy comes ahead of Navratri celebrations beginning on October 11. VHP activists are asking Garba and Dandiya event organisers to restrict the entry of Muslims to the venue and verify participants through Aadhaar cards. Organisers have also been urged to ensure that participants apply a red tilak on their foreheads as a means of establishing their Hindu identity.

The VHP’s position has been backed by Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nitesh Rane, who has alleged that some people enter Garba events using Hindu names and target Hindu women under what he describes as “love jihad”.

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It was against this backdrop that Amruta Fadnavis said she did not see anything wrong with Muslims attending Garba celebrations. “I feel our festival is inclusive. If a Muslim person comes and enjoys Garba and leaves, I would not find anything wrong with it,” she said.

VHP national spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair reiterated the organisation’s stand in the wake of Amruta’s remarks. “The VHP wants a complete ban on Muslims at Navratri celebrations. As an organisation VHP has its own standing and policies, which I am conveying. How are we going to speak on behalf of others? Who says what is not for us to analyse,” Nair said.

The VHP has justified its demand by arguing that Navratri is a Hindu religious festival centred on the worship of Goddess Durga and Goddess Amba.

“When Muslims don’t believe in idol worship of Gods and Goddesses, why do they want to participate in Garba-Dandiya celebrations during Navratri,” Nair asked.

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Rane, who supported the VHP’s demand, had argued that Garba and Navratri events could become vulnerable to “love jihad”. “If Garba and Navratri continue to become headquarters of ‘love jihad’, then it is the responsibility of the VHP and Hindutva activists like us to stop it,” Rane had said.

Following Amruta’s remarks, however, Rane adopted a somewhat softer position, saying Muslims who participate in Garba should do so with “clean intentions”. Amruta, meanwhile, declined to directly comment on Rane’s remarks.

“He must have said this after thinking something; I do not want to get into its depths,” she said. She, however, made it clear that in her view, participation in Garba should not be determined by religion.

“Garba is a national celebration and it is even celebrated internationally. So if anyone from any community or faith wants to come and see this peacefully without creating any chaos, I think that is alright. But I haven’t studied what other reasons there are behind it,” she said.

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A state cabinet minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the VHP and the BJP should not be treated as one organisation.

“While VHP is our affiliate organisation, it is different from the BJP. We have not given any clarion call seeking a ban on Muslims’ entry in Navratri celebrations,” the minister said.

He said Garba and Dandiya celebrations were largely organised by private groups and that the government’s role is limited.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban too rejected the idea of a ban on the entry of Muslims.

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“We are not asking for banning anybody in any celebrations or festivals. Our only concern is that those who want to participate should not come with any motive to create any law and order problem or harm Hindus,” Ban said.

He said the party was concerned about security at the events. “In the past there were concerns about celebrations being misused by certain sections against Hindus. Security is our responsibility and concern.”

A BJP political strategist said the party was also conscious of the broader messaging coming from the Sangh Parivar leadership. “RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent New York visit conveyed a strong message of universal oneness. He made it abundantly clear that anybody seeking Muslim ouster was not a true Hindu. Similarly, in the UK he came with a message of love and not hate,” the strategist said.

“We don’t want to dent our image politically on such trivial issues like who should participate or not in song and dance celebrations,” he said.

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The strategist also pointed out that Garba-Dandiya celebrations had evolved beyond their traditional religious boundaries.

“Garba-Dandiya, unlike in the past, has broken the barriers of religion, community and caste,” he said.

The BJP, he said, did not want to be perceived by younger voters as “conservative and orthodox” by appearing to discriminate against Muslims over participation in a popular cultural celebration.

The VHP, however, has shown no indication of backing down. Its insistence on identity verification and a Hindu-only policy has kept the issue alive, while Rane’s initial support for the demand has added a political dimension to what the BJP now seeks to portray primarily as a matter of organisers’ choice and security.

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Remove Rane: Congress

The Congress has seized on the difference in positions, backing Amruta while questioning whether her stand would translate into political action against Rane. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “What Bhabhi ji has said is absolutely true. I welcome and congratulate her for her vision of taking everyone in the state along.” “But I have one question: If your views are truly like this, will Amruta ji also ask the CM to remove Nitesh Rane from the position of minister, because he repeatedly makes inflammatory statements against the Muslim community?”