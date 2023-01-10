‘I find nothing wrong in what Urfi Javed has done’: Amruta Fadnavis

Controversial actor Urfi Javed, who has been slammed by BJP leader Chitra Wagh for her costumes, Tuesday received support from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“I find nothing wrong in whatever Urfi has done as a woman. Whatever she has done is for herself,” Amruta said.

Amruta, who released a music video titled ‘Mood Bana Liya’ last week, was speaking to the media in Mumbai. While expressing happiness over the good response to her latest music song, she said, “I am of the view that women should not get influenced by anybody or anything. While criticism will always be there, what is encouraging is that people have responded positively to the new song.”

Commenting on the ugly spat between state BJP women wing president Chitra Wagh and internet sensation Urfi Javed, Amruta said, “Everybody has their own views.”

She added, “While expressing her views, Chitra Wagh said if there is a professional requirement to wear certain costumes or enact the scenes, an actor has to do so. However, about public appearances she believes one should be mindful and adhere to the culture. Chitra Wagh has her own opinions and she is seeking action accordingly.”

Earlier, Wagh had also lodged a complaint with state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar who refused to entertain the petition. Later, Wagh took up the issue with the police. She later also expressed disappointment over police inaction against Javed and threatened stern action against her for her “indecent costumes”.

Despite pursuing the matter for several days, Wagh could not elicit adequate response within the BJP. The party has also distanced itself from the incident.

Advertisement

A senior BJP functionary requesting anonymity said, “We believe Chitra Wagh stretched the matter too far. What is more shocking is that Urfi Javed stood her ground with aggressive tweets in response. So, both ways, it is an embarrassment for us.”