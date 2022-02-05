Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai occur due to traffic jams, Sena MP ridicules claim

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday said that three per cent of the divorces in Mumbai take place due to traffic jams.

“I’m saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out, I see several issues including potholes, traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families and 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it,” she told reporters.

#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis says, “I’m saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it.” (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Criticising her claim, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the statement is “astonishing”.

“Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but it is for the first time that I am hearing this,” Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Without naming Amruta, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..,” she said. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages.”