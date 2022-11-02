scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

‘Wish to live like a normal citizen’: Dy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis after Express reports security upgrade

The upgrade to Y+ with escort category comes with the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. The ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing traffic for the assignee during travel.

Maharashtra Home Department allotted a ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis Thursday requested the Mumbai police to withdraw the ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ that was provided to her as part of her security detail.

The request came after The Indian Express reported that the State Intelligence Department, which reports to the Maharashtra Home Department, recently allotted a traffic clearance vehicle along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ (with escort) to Amruta Fadnavis.  Notably, Devendra Fadnavis also holds the Home portfolio.

“I’m & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai. I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I’m  sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief,” Amruta Fadnavis said in a tweet Wednesday.

The upgrade to Y+ (with escort) category comes with an escort vehicle and five policemen who provide round-the-clock security. The ‘traffic clearance vehicle’ performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing traffic for the assignee during her travel.

While police sources said the Protection and Security Department of the Mumbai Police has forwarded necessary instructions to traffic authorities, Amruta Fadnavis was yet to use the newly-allotted traffic clearance vehicle.

When asked about the upgrade, Devendra Fadnavis said: “Mrs Fadnavis has not applied for any security upgrade. Based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security. The traffic clearance vehicle has also not been applied for. Amruta has specifically told the police that she doesn’t require a traffic clearance vehicle.”

“I am told that such traffic clearance vehicles were provided to the entire Thackeray family and many more private individuals in the past. It is not about the post but about the threat perception; so there are people who are not even MLAs and are given Z or Z+,” he added.

According to sources in the Home Department, under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Amruta Fadnavis was provided X category (with escort) security cover. Devendra Fadnavis was the leader of the Opposition then. Within months of the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in June, a decision was taken to downgrade the security cover of several MVA leaders.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:41:56 pm
