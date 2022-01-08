Amruta Fadnavis files defamation case against NCP leader Vidya Chavan

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday filed a defamation case against NCP leader Vidya Chavan for allegedly making “baseless” and “unsubstantiated” statements against her.

The Pune Police have registered a case against Maharashtra BJP social media coordinator Jiten Gajaria for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and some other political leaders.

Responding to Gajaria’s tweets, Chavan had told a Marathi TV channel on Thursday that the former CM’s wife’s image is that of a “dancing doll”.

In a notice which she posted on Chavan’s Twitter handle, Fadnavis sought an unconditional public apology within 48 hours via a press conference.

On Twitter, Fadnavis said, “The legal notice against Chavan was necessary to stop such false and malicious attacks against the progressive women of Maharashtra… Moreover, this is not the first time that she has attacked me. In the past, similar attacks were made which cannot be acceptable in civil society…” She further alleged that Chavan had subjected her own daughter-in-law to harassment.

However, Chavan told mediapersons on Friday that she had only questioned the highly objectionable comments made against Rashmi Thackeray.