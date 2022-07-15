scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Amrut-2.0 to be implemented in Maharashtra

The Atal Mission 2.0 will be implemented from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and strive for 100 tap water connection and rejuvenation of water bodies, development of gardens and green spaces. As part of Amrut 2.0, projects worth Rs 27,700 crore will be executed.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 1:07:10 am
The decision in the regard was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

The state cabinet has decided to implement the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) 2.0 in the state. The decision in the regard was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

A press note by the state government said that nearly 50 per cent of the state’s population stay in urban areas, adding there are 413 urban local bodies. Since 2015, the state has been implementing Amrut 1.0, which was limited to 412 cities. The Atal Mission 2.0 will be implemented from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and strive for 100 tap water connection and rejuvenation of water bodies, development of gardens and green spaces. As part of Amrut 2.0, projects worth Rs 27,700 crore will be executed. The Centre will contribute Rs 9,285 crore to the project while the state government will give Rs 18, 415 crore.

Water supply projects will get 52.81 per cent of funds while sanitation will get 41.35 per cent of funds. Around 5.84 per cent of the funds will be spent on developing green spaces.

