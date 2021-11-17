BJP MLC Pravin Pote Patil arrested for calling bandh that led to violence in Amravati

The Amravati City Police Wednesday afternoon arrested Pravin Pote Patil, a former state minister and BJP leader who had called for the bandh in Amravati on Saturday that led to violence. According to the police, Patil was seen urging people to assemble at Rajkamal Chowk, from where the violence broke out.

Patil will now be produced before a magistrate court.

Currently a member of the Legislative Council, Patil has been former state minister for industries and mining, and environment. He was also former guardian minister of Amravati.

On Tuesday, five BJP leaders, including three sitting corporators, had been arrested for Saturday’s violence, in which four vehicles and two shops were gutted, glasses of several shops shattered, and nine police officers injured. The bandh had been called by the BJP in protest of a rally held in the area against the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura.

Those arrested on Tuesday have been identified as Jayant Dehankar, former BJP party president of Amravati city, Badal Kulkarni, a BJP leader, and three corportors, Pranit Soni, Lavina Harshe, and Sandhya Tikle. They were produced before a magistrate court and subsequently granted bail.

With Amravati under curfew, till Tuesday, the police allowed grocery shops to remain open between 2 pm and 4 pm, but residents had been unable to buy vegetables for five days. As the fourth day of curfew saw no untoward incidents, the relaxations have been increased to four hours from Wednesday. This is only for buying essential items like groceries, vegetables, medicines and pesticides.

Suresh Jain, president of Mahanagar Chamber, an umbrella organisation of local commercial associations, had on Tuesday said, “Grocery and medicine shops were open for two hours but vegetables are still not available as the two-hour window is not enough for retailers to travel to buy vegetables from wholesalers and then return to local markets and sell them.”



A police officer from CP headquarters said, “Till now a total of 188 accused have been arrested. For Friday’s violence, 91 have been arrested from both communities and 97 for Saturday’s violence from both communities. On Saturday night, some violence took place in the jurisdiction of Kholapuri gate police station and Nagpurigate police station.”

While people from both communities stay in the jurisdiction of Kholapuri gate police station, most of the population in the jurisdiction of Nagpurigate police station is from the minority community. Majority of the police bandobast continues to be posted outside these areas.