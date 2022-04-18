Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati after communal disturbance; 23 arrested

Curfew was imposed in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Maharashtra’s Amravati rural following disturbances between two communities on Sunday evening. Police security was beefed up, and personnel conducted flag marches. A senior police official said curfew would be lifted after a review of the overall situation was taken.

At around 6 pm Sunday, a person hoisted a saffron flag at the Dulha Gate area, where many residents from a minority community reside. This led to stone pelting by both communities. The police rushed to the spot to control the situation. Two policemen suffered minor injuries.

By 7.30 pm, the police brought the situation under control. Officials said there was no loss of life or property. However, as a preventive measure, curfew was imposed.

“Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 100 police personnel from nearby Akola district, and another 300 police personnel from Amravati police are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said a police official from Amravati rural police.

The police registered FIRs and arrested 23 people for rioting and assaulting on duty personnel.

“There is no problem in Amravati city, but as a preventive measure, we have increased security on the roads,” said a source from the city police.

Last November, communal violence had erupted in the Amravati city, leading to loss of property.