Amravati obscene videos case: 3 more held, part of accused’s house razed; 18 videos, 39 images allegedly circulated

A day after arresting the main accused, 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, in the alleged obscene videos case, Amravati Police on Wednesday arrested three more persons, even as the Achalpur Municipal Council arrived with a bulldozer and razed a part of Ahmed’s house citing illegal construction.

The three arrested have been identified as Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan (20), Mohammad Saad Mohammad Sabir (22), and Tabrez Khan Taslim Khan (24). Uzair, police said, is a friend of the main accused. A police custody for the other three accused has been granted by the court till 21 April.

The main accused, a resident of Paratwada, was arrested late on Monday for allegedly recording objectionable photos and videos of several girls, which were later shared on social media platforms. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girls seen in the content may be minors, police told The Indian Express.

Talking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police (Amravati Rural) Vishal Anand said, “As of now 18 videos and 39 pictures all obscene in nature have been widely shared in this case. There is no estimate on how many videos were initially shot. The main accused is being interrogated and we are trying to find out whether any additional photos or videos exist. The accused has also deleted data from his mobile phone, which we are in the process of recovering with the help of forensic experts.”

Police said eight victims have been identified so far. “Both accused and victims belong to the same religious community,” police said.

“We are continuing to interrogate the accused and are trying to ascertain whether there are any more accused, additional victims, or any further objectionable photos and videos. No victim has so far approached either the police or any other department. We have not been able to conclusively establish the legal age of the victims. However, considering the possibility that they may be minors, we have taken suo-motu cognisance and registered a case under the POCSO Act.”

“During interrogation, the accused claimed that the act was consensual. However, the investigation is ongoing, and we are examining all possible angles. Even if it was consensual, any such act involving minors constitutes an offence. We are therefore probing all aspects, including the possibility of abduction, blackmail, extortion, drugging of victims, and whether or not the victims are minors,” SP Anand said.

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“The main accused owned the mobile phone allegedly used to record the videos and take the photographs. A total of four persons have been arrested so far. The first is the individual who allegedly recorded the content, while the second is the one who allegedly initiated the transfer of the photos and videos. We are now working to establish the chain through which the material was shared from one person to another, including peer-to-peer transfers. At least six other individuals are currently being interrogated,” SP Anand informed.

The case came to light after the photos and videos were shared on local Telegram channels, following which police began efforts to identify those involved. The content was taken down from the platform on April 13, police said.

“He did not upload the photos and videos himself. According to our investigation, the first accused allegedly recorded the content, while the second accused (Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan) transferred the data to others in the chain. We are continuing to establish the full chain of how the material was shared,” police said, adding that all related Telegram channels have been taken down.

The incident came to light on April 11, while a formal complaint was registered on April 13 after police waited for victims to come forward. A case was registered at Paratwada Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and the Information Technology Act.

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Appealing to victims and their families, SP Anand said they are not at fault. Police also urged citizens not to share or engage with such content and to avoid spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, municipal officials said parts of the accused’s house, a two-storey structure, were demolished as they fell under illegal encroachment. BJP MLA Pravin Tayade, who was present during the demolition, said, “The staircase has been demolished, and the shed that fell under encroachment has also been removed. Permissions for the construction of the upper floor were not taken earlier; therefore, a 30-day notice has been issued for it, and that too will be demolished.”

Officials from the Achalpur Municipal Council said a notice regarding the encroached staircase had been issued about 25 days ago after it came to light over a month earlier. As no documents were produced, the structure was removed. They added that a separate notice has been issued for the second floor, and further action will depend on whether the owners can furnish valid permissions. Officials said the timing of the demolition coinciding with the case is “merely a coincidence”.

However, talking to The Indian Express, the parents of accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed alleged that no prior notice was given before the demolition. His mother, Shabista Tanveer Ahmed, said a notice was pasted only today, asking them to submit documents within seven days. She added that the house is in her mother’s name, Zakira Begum.

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The family claimed they themselves took Ayan to the police station and handed him over to the police. They said they had to leave their home abruptly due to threats, “People threatened that our house would be set on fire, there were threats to kill us. Without taking belongings or even essential medicines of our younger son we just left the house, and are currently staying with relatives,” Shabista Ahmed said.

Ayan’s father, Tanveer Ahmed, said officials arrived suddenly in the morning and demolished the staircase. He said he cooperated with the police and expects similar cooperation in return. “Demolition of the house is wrong,” he said.

Amravati (Rural) Police have also constituted a 47-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT will be led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr Shubham Kumar, with Police Inspector Suresh Maske as the investigating officer.