Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Amravati woman who went missing junks ‘love jihad’ allegation, says MP Navneet Rana is ‘defaming’ her

The woman said she is being "defamed" and had left home to get information about some educational courses.

navneet ranaIndependent MP Navneet Rana had termed the girl to be a victim of ‘love jihad’. (File)

A 19-year-old woman, who had gone missing Tuesday afternoon from Amravati city sparking ‘love jihaad’ allegations by local BJP leaders and Independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana, said she had not eloped. She also told the media that whatever Rana spoke about her is false.

The woman, whose identity police have withheld, had left her home in Amravati city Tuesday afternoon and her parents had approached the local Rajapeth police station on Tuesday night and subsequently, a missing complaint was registered. She was found at the Satara railway station Wednesday night.

The woman said she is being “defamed” and had left home to get information about some educational courses. The Rajapeth police said the woman does not have any complaint. She added, “Whatever Navneet Rana has spoken about me is false. I did not elope with anyone. I request people to stop defaming me. I had left home alone.” Meanwhile, Rana did not respond to phone calls or text messages for a comment.

Rana had termed the girl to be a victim of ‘love jihad’. An accused, who is in his 20s, was detained by the police. Rana was echoed by local BJP workers led by BJP spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni who also claimed this was the fifth such case in the region. Rana had claimed that the woman was confined somewhere by members of a community.

The Independent MP had created a fracas at the police station Wednesday saying senior inspector Manish Thakare had recorded her phone call when she had called him to ask for an update on the investigation and to act sternly against the man detained by them.

Rana, on camera, was seen ranting and shouting at Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali, saying who gave police the right to record phone calls of elected representatives and she will not leave the police station till the police commissioner comes to the police station.

She was also heard saying, “If you catch his family members, if you bring their parents to the police station or catch his brother who is moving around freely, within one hour you will be able to trace the woman. There are so many such cases in Amravati. Amravati is getting a bad name because of this. I am an MP and I am answerable for this.”

She further said, “Who gave you the right to record my call. Why can’t I call to ask about women safety? Is it because I am a Dalit that my calls are recorded? Do you think I am mad? Who gave orders to the PSI to record my call? You are crossing your limit. I always treat the police with respect. Call the police commissioner here or I will not get up from here. Who gave you the order? Give me an answer. Hindu women are being targeted and you record my calls. You do not teach me.”

The MP was seen banging a remote on the table at the police station shouting at the DCP saying she will not leave the police station. She was finally escorted out of the police station.

The fracas created hurdles in police investigations and led to a two-hour delay, alleged a police officer from the police station.

On safely rescuing the woman, a police officer from Rajapeth police station said, “We sent a message on wireless and roamed around with her brother to find her. We asked him if we could circulate her photos in our circle to find her but he refused. We then spoke with two of her female friends who gave us a lead. We detained a man known to her and then got another lead which we worked on with help from our cyber police. She was traced in Satara around 11 pm Wednesday.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:40:03 pm
