Amravati explicit visuals case: Officer, 2 cops suspended over video with accused

One police officer and two constables were suspended pending inquiry on Friday, after a video showing them with the main accused in a case related to the alleged cirucalation of explicit videos of minor girls online surfaced on social media.

The video allegedly shows the main accused Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed celebrating his birthday on a road, with the suspended police personnel feeding him cake.

Calling it a “serious matter”, Superintendent of Police Amravati (Rural) Vishal Anand told The Indian Express, “The three personnel — one officer and two constables — were earlier attached to the control room. They have been suspended pending inquiry.”

Police said efforts are on to trace victims, who have not yet come forward with a complaint. “We know their identities and addresses. We are trying to contact them and requesting them to come forward at a place of their choice,” Anand said. He added that teams from the State Minority Commission and the Women and Child Development Department have also tried to reach out to the victims.

According to investigators, Ayan used a space rented by his friend Manav Sugandhe in Amravati to exploit the girls. The premises has been searched and the owner was called for questioning. Police have also conducted panchnamas at three locations where the accused allegedly met the victims.

Since Thursday, 10 persons have been detained for questioning, though no further arrests have been made. As many as 41 social media accounts circulating photos and videos related to the case have been taken down with the help of the Cyber Cell.

Officials said efforts are being made to record statements through SIT member police inspector Yashodhara Muneshwar (victims can reach out to her: 9773975635), assuring that victims’ identities will be kept confidential. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also reviewed the case via video conference on Friday.

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The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Amravati, has directed police to produce minor victims before it within 24 hours, citing provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. “Since no victim has come on record, we have nothing to put up before the CWC,” SP Anand said. CWC officials said eight victims have been identified so far.

District child protection officer Ajay Dabale said multiple teams have been formed by the SIT to retrieve deleted data, counter rumours, and reach out to victims. “One identified victim is around 18 years old, while others are presumed to be minors,” he said.

State Minority Commission chairman Pyare Khan, whose team visited Amravati, said all eight victims belong to the minority community and dismissed claims that 180 Hindu girls were involved as “baseless rumours aimed at creating communal tension”. He urged strict action against those spreading misinformation and warned that revealing victims’ identities would invite action under the POCSO Act. His comments were directed towards MP Navneet Rana, who allegedly claimed through a video that 180 minors, all Hindus were exploited by main accused.

“There is no communal angle in this case. Attempts are being made to give it a different colour,” Khan said, adding that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking action against those making provocative statements.

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Eight accused arrested so far have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act 2000.