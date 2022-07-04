‘Intent to terrorise people’: Police slap UAPA charges on all accused in Amravati murder

The Kotwali city police on Monday added sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against all accused in the murder of Umesh Kolhe, 54, who was killed allegedly for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed. The case will be officially handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by Monday afternoon.

The police have applied sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA against the accused. A senior police officer said, “The UAPA had been applied as the murder has been committed with an intention to terrorise people.”

Atib Rashid, one of the seven accused, was sent to judicial custody. The police custody of four of the accused ended on Monday and the NIA will seek their further custody. The sixth accused, Dr Yusuf Khan, 44, is in police custody.

The seventh accused, Irfan Khan, 35, the alleged mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder of Kolhe, was arrested on Saturday night and was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday afternoon and remanded in police custody till July 7.

Neelima Araj, senior inspector of Kotwali city police, informed the magistrate that Khan is the main instigator in the case and they need his custody to recover his mobile phone, a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler and to get details of his bank account which was used to run his NGO Rahebar’s helpline. The police said his mobile phone is necessary to find further links, if any, in the case.

Advocates Murtuza Azad and Wasim Shaikh argued for Irfan Khan. “My client is a social worker and helped many people during the pandemic. He was not at the spot and has nothing to do with the crime. His custodial interrogation is not required,” said his lawyer Azad.

The police countered the defense argument saying that the section pertaining to criminal conspiracy has been applied and Irfan Khan is the main conspirator. After hearing both sides, magistrate A R Kalhapure remanded Khan in police custody till July 7.

Umesh Kolhe, 54, a chemist, was hacked to death allegedly because he circulated posts on WhatsApp supporting the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed made by Nupur Sharma, a former spokesperson of the BJP.

Khan, who was arrested from Nagpur, is a resident of Kamela area in a chawl at Pathan Chowk. He allegedly conspired with the five arrested accused and even assigned tasks to them. He even provided logistical support like vehicles and cash. All the five arrested accused were friends of Khan and volunteered in social activities carried out by him through the Rahebar helpline. The sixth accused, veterinary doctor Yusuf Khan, was also known to him.

He became popular in his neighbourhood when his NGO, along with several others, helped to carry out the last rites of over 50 deceased people who succumbed to Covid-19. Incidentally, Khan was also instrumental in supporting protests against the NRC.

Khan lived with his mother, younger brother, wife, two sons, including a special child, and a daughter. For the last seven days, his one-storeyed house has been locked and neighbours are looking after his eight to ten goats and four to five chickens remain abandoned. His neighbours, who know him from his childhood days, said they were in “utter shock” on hearing that he was involved in a murder. They said he was being falsely implicated.

A welder, Khan also had a business of making doors which was hit by the pandemic. His neighbours said some seven years ago he became “extremely” religious and took up social activities, including solving marital discord within the community.