Amravati hospital fire: Five officials suspended, two firms face blacklisting over safety lapses

The report has been submitted to the Maharashtra government, which has ordered disciplinary proceedings against those found responsible. Katkar confirmed to The Indian Express that the report had been submitted and action ordered by the government.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 08:10 AM IST
Amravati hospital fire, Amravati hospital fire newborns death, Amravati hospital fire newborns die, Amravati hospital fire probe, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs Charred remains of medical equipment are seen after a fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital killed at least three newborns, in Amravati district, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)
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Five officials have been suspended and action initiated to blacklist two companies following a high-level inquiry into the August 24 fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the government-run Amravati District Women’s Hospital that killed three newborns.

The inquiry committee, headed by Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, found serious lapses in the maintenance of ventilators and medical equipment, besides non-functional fire alarms and sprinkler systems. The fire pump house was also found locked when the blaze broke out.

The report has been submitted to the Maharashtra government, which has ordered disciplinary proceedings against those found responsible. Katkar confirmed to The Indian Express that the report had been submitted and action ordered by the government.

The five officials suspended are Deputy Director, Health Services, Akola Circle, Dr Sushilkumar Wakchaure; Medical Superintendent of Amravati Women’s Hospital Dr Vinod Pawar; Additional District Surgeon Dr Arun Salunkhe; the hospital’s administrative officer; and its electrician. They have been prima facie held responsible for lapses in supervision.

Proceedings under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, have also been ordered against officials and employees for negligence, irresponsible conduct and failure of supervisory control. Action has also been directed against Public Works Department officials found responsible for the lapses.

The government has initiated the process of blacklisting AOV International LLP, which supplied equipment to the hospital, after the inquiry found prima facie lapses. It has also directed that a forensic report be obtained from medical equipment manufacturer and supplier Schiller Company and that the process of blacklisting it be initiated.

The fire broke out in the SNCU while newborns were undergoing critical care. Thirty-six other infants were evacuated and shifted to other hospitals.
Sources familiar with the inquiry said the committee also examined alleged irregularities in the PWD’s electrical audit of the hospital.

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Following the report, the government has ordered CCTV cameras in all SNCUs and NICUs and made fire safety mock drills mandatory in government hospitals. It has also directed strict implementation of standard operating procedures for fire and electrical safety and medical equipment maintenance.

District collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and municipal commissioners have been asked to complete electrical and fire safety audits of hospitals in their jurisdictions within three months.

Officials and employees who helped evacuate the infants during the fire will also be felicitated for their prompt response.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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