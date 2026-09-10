Amravati hospital fire: Five officials suspended, two firms face blacklisting over safety lapses

Charred remains of medical equipment are seen after a fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital killed at least three newborns, in Amravati district, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Five officials have been suspended and action initiated to blacklist two companies following a high-level inquiry into the August 24 fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the government-run Amravati District Women’s Hospital that killed three newborns.

The inquiry committee, headed by Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar, found serious lapses in the maintenance of ventilators and medical equipment, besides non-functional fire alarms and sprinkler systems. The fire pump house was also found locked when the blaze broke out.

The report has been submitted to the Maharashtra government, which has ordered disciplinary proceedings against those found responsible. Katkar confirmed to The Indian Express that the report had been submitted and action ordered by the government.