Alarms, flashing lights before fire: CCTV puts Amravati hospital response under lens

CCTV footage of the August 24 fire at the state-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Amravati shows alarms sounding and red warning lights flashing before staff responded to the fire that killed three newborns, raising fresh questions over the hospital’s safety systems and emergency response.

Three premature newborns died in the fire in one room of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Amravati District Women’s Hospital, while 36 other infants were rescued and shifted to other hospitals.

The CCTV footage has raised questions about the sequence of events between the first warning signals, the outbreak of the fire, and the evacuation of the newborns.