Alarms, flashing lights before fire: CCTV puts Amravati hospital response under lens

An inquiry conducted after the fire found several lapses in the Amravati hospital’s fire-safety preparedness.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 06:11 PM IST
Amravati hospital fire CCTV, Amravati hospital fire, Amravati NICU fire, Amravati hospital CCTV footage, Maharashtra hospital fire, newborn deaths Amravati, Amravati fire alarm, Amravati hospital safety lapses, District Women’s Hospital Amravati, NICU fire Maharashtra, Amravati fire probe, hospital fire safety, Indian Express newsThe NICU ward at Amravati hospital where a fire broke out. (Express Photo/Ankita Deshkar)
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CCTV footage of the August 24 fire at the state-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Amravati shows alarms sounding and red warning lights flashing before staff responded to the fire that killed three newborns, raising fresh questions over the hospital’s safety systems and emergency response.

Three premature newborns died in the fire in one room of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Amravati District Women’s Hospital, while 36 other infants were rescued and shifted to other hospitals.

The CCTV footage has raised questions about the sequence of events between the first warning signals, the outbreak of the fire, and the evacuation of the newborns.

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Hospital staff told The Indian Express during its visit to the hospital after the incident that the fire alarms had not functioned.

What CCTV footage shows

The footage, which has now emerged, shows two nurses sleeping in the lobby outside the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). They appear to wake up after an explosion, with both seen covering their ears.

The nurses, along with other hospital staff, then rush toward the unit and try to douse the flames with fire extinguishers. The ward door also appears to be closed initially and is later opened by the nurses.

Also Read | He distributed sweets for his newborn. A day later, the baby died in a fire

It shows the alarm sounding nearly three times, accompanied by flashing warning lights inside the ward, before the fire intensified.

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The incident is believed to have started at around 2.50 am. Preliminary reports attributed the fire to an explosion involving a ventilator manufactured by Schiller.

What the probe found

An inquiry conducted after the fire found several lapses in the hospital’s fire-safety preparedness. The fire alarm and sprinkler systems were found non-functional, and the fire pump house was reportedly locked when the fire broke out.

Five officials were suspended after the inquiry, and action was initiated against two companies over alleged lapses in fire-safety equipment.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took note of the deaths and sought a report from the Maharashtra chief secretary.

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An 11-member committee constituted to investigate the Amravati hospital fire has submitted its report to the state government. However, the report has not yet been made public.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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