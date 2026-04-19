Amravati explicit video case: Minor victim agrees to testify

The case came to light when several obscene videos of the main accused with girls, believed to be minors, were widely shared on social media platform, Telegram.

In a key development in the case related to the alleged circulation of explicit videos of minor girls online in Maharashtra’s Amravati, a victim has agreed to record her statement before the police.

Revenue Minister and guardian minister of Amravati Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday visited the SP’s office in Amravati to review the progress of the probe. He directed police to investigate the case from all angles and ensure that no accused escapes the law.

Police said three mobile phones seized from the accused are being examined for forensic data. Authorities have also appealed to other victims to come forward without fear and record their statements. Police assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the identity of survivors.