Amravati explicit video case: Minor victim agrees to testify

Revenue Minister and guardian minister of Amravati Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday visited the SP’s office in Amravati to review the progress of the probe. He directed police to investigate the case from all angles and ensure that no accused escapes the law.

Written by: Ankita Kishor Deshkar
2 min readNagpurUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 05:21 AM IST
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In a key development in the case related to the alleged circulation of explicit videos of minor girls online in Maharashtra’s Amravati, a victim has agreed to record her statement before the police.

Revenue Minister and guardian minister of Amravati Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday visited the SP’s office in Amravati to review the progress of the probe. He directed police to investigate the case from all angles and ensure that no accused escapes the law.

Police said three mobile phones seized from the accused are being examined for forensic data. Authorities have also appealed to other victims to come forward without fear and record their statements. Police assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to protect the identity of survivors.

Also Read | Amravati obscene videos case: 3 more held, part of accused's house razed; 18 videos allegedly circulated

The case came to light when several obscene videos of the main accused with girls, believed to be minors, were widely shared on social media platform, Telegram.

Over eight accused came under the scanner. Police have conducted house searches and seized electronic devices for forensic analysis to trace digital evidence and establish the extent of the crime.

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