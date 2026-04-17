Amravati case, 4 more held for circulating explicit content online, rented place used for assault sealed

Amravati exploitation case update: Four more accused arrested, total reaches eight, as police trace digital links and seal rented premises used in crime.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readMumbaiApr 17, 2026 11:13 AM IST
mumbai policePolice said searches have been conducted at the residences of all the accused. (File Photo)
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Four more persons were arrested in Amravati on Thursday in a case involving alleged circulation of explicit content online and sexual exploitation of minors, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Addressing reporters, he said one of the accused downloaded the data and forwarded it to others. “We have established part of the chain through which the content was shared. Further digital links are still being traced,” SP Anand said.

The main accused Ayan Ahmad Tanvir Ahmad (19) has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act 2000. He has been remanded to police custody until April 21. His mobile phone has been seized by the police.

The other accused identified in the case are Uzair Khan Iqbal Khan (20), Mohammad Saad Mohammad Sabir (22) and Tarbej Khan Taslim Khan (24), Manav Deepak Sugandhe (20), Aifaz Khan Mansur Khan (26), Mohammad Imran Mohammad Sajid (21), and Sheikh Naved Sheikh Hasan (21 ).

Police said Ayan admitted that he sexually exploited the girls at his friend Manav’s rented accommodation that was given on hourly rent basis to the main accused. This accommodation has now been sealed and a panchnama was carried out by the police.

Police said the role of the property owner of the rented premises is also being examined and appropriate action will be taken if any involvement is established.

Mobile phones, laptop, tablet and hard disk were seized from accused Aifaz during a house search, and will be sent for forensic examination. Police said searches have been conducted at the residences of all the accused.

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Officials said some data appears to have been deleted and efforts are underway to retrieve it through forensic analysis. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the probe, with the cyber cell examining the seized devices.

“We are only presenting verified facts. Our intention is not to downplay the number of victims. If more victims are found, we will share the information,” SP Anand said on a question addressing a rumour that the number of victims was being expected to be 180. He added that the number of victims in the case so far are eight.

The SP said the prime accused had been active on social media for nearly two years and used these platforms to befriend victims. “Around 90 per cent of the contact with victims appears to have been established through social media,” he said.

While the accused said they acted individually, police said they are examining all possible angles, including the possibility of a wider criminal nexus or organised activity. “We have not found evidence so far of a group systematically trapping victims, but we are not ruling out any angle,” SP Anand said.

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Officials from the Minority Commission and the district Women and Child Welfare Department have met police and discussed victim support measures, including counselling and legal assistance.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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