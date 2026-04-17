Amravati case, 4 more held for circulating explicit content online, rented place used for assault sealed

Police said searches have been conducted at the residences of all the accused. (File Photo)

Four more persons were arrested in Amravati on Thursday in a case involving alleged circulation of explicit content online and sexual exploitation of minors, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Addressing reporters, he said one of the accused downloaded the data and forwarded it to others. “We have established part of the chain through which the content was shared. Further digital links are still being traced,” SP Anand said.

The main accused Ayan Ahmad Tanvir Ahmad (19) has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act 2000. He has been remanded to police custody until April 21. His mobile phone has been seized by the police.