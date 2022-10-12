scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Two arrested, seven booked in Amravati for ‘playing objectionable song’ during Eid-e-Milad procession

The police said the song was allegedly played by a procession organised by the minority community in the Shaikh Pura area.

Around 2.30 pm in Shaikh Pura area, an Eid procession was being carried out by a group of people from the minority community, the officer said. (File/representational)

Two persons were arrested and seven others booked for allegedly playing an objectionable song during an Eid-e-Milad procession on Sunday in the Paratwada area in Maharashtra’s Amravati, the police said. At least three major communal issues have occurred in Amravati over the last two years.

Officers said they tried to arrest the remaining seven accused, but they could not be found at their homes. On Sunday, the local Paratwada police were on bandobast duty from 7 am in view of Eid-e-Milad celebrations. The complainant Manoj Kadam, 56, a police sub-inspector was on duty at Mahavir Chowk. Around 2.30 pm in Shaikh Pura area, an Eid procession was being carried out by a group of people from the minority community, the officer said.

The procession was organised by the arrested accused Shaikh Hasam Shaikh Kadar, 52, a labourer with no prior criminal record. Among the various songs played on DJ, an objectionable song was also heard, the complaint said. All the accused are labourers.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 135 (punishment for contravention of rule) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

Amravati district has over the last two years witnessed communal incidents, including rioting and arson by a BJP-led mob last November which led to a total curfew in the city and internet suspension for a few days.

In April this year, another curfew was imposed in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural in the wake of a communal clash that broke out after BJP city president Abhay Matne, 43, along with six to seven party workers, went to Dhula gate and hoisted a saffron flag. The clash led to stone pelting in which two policemen were injured. The police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of over 100 people from both sides following which a curfew was imposed.

More from Mumbai

On June 21 this year, chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered in Amravati city after being targeted by members of the minority community over a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:10:47 pm
Next Story

EPFO e-nomination: Here’s how to file it online

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement