Two arrested, seven booked in Amravati for ‘playing objectionable song’ during Eid-e-Milad procession

Two persons were arrested and seven others booked for allegedly playing an objectionable song during an Eid-e-Milad procession on Sunday in the Paratwada area in Maharashtra’s Amravati, the police said. At least three major communal issues have occurred in Amravati over the last two years.

Officers said they tried to arrest the remaining seven accused, but they could not be found at their homes. On Sunday, the local Paratwada police were on bandobast duty from 7 am in view of Eid-e-Milad celebrations. The complainant Manoj Kadam, 56, a police sub-inspector was on duty at Mahavir Chowk. Around 2.30 pm in Shaikh Pura area, an Eid procession was being carried out by a group of people from the minority community, the officer said.

The procession was organised by the arrested accused Shaikh Hasam Shaikh Kadar, 52, a labourer with no prior criminal record. Among the various songs played on DJ, an objectionable song was also heard, the complaint said. All the accused are labourers.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 135 (punishment for contravention of rule) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Amravati district has over the last two years witnessed communal incidents, including rioting and arson by a BJP-led mob last November which led to a total curfew in the city and internet suspension for a few days.

In April this year, another curfew was imposed in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural in the wake of a communal clash that broke out after BJP city president Abhay Matne, 43, along with six to seven party workers, went to Dhula gate and hoisted a saffron flag. The clash led to stone pelting in which two policemen were injured. The police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of over 100 people from both sides following which a curfew was imposed.

On June 21 this year, chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered in Amravati city after being targeted by members of the minority community over a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.