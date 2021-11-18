Meeting to decide on lifting curfew, internet suspension in Amravati on Nov 19

A decision on lifting the curfew and internet suspension in Amravati city will be taken on Friday evening by local government authorities.

The city has been under curfew since last Saturday, soon after violence erupted during a bandh called by the BJP.

The guardian minister of Amravati district, Yashomati Thakur, will have a meeting with the police commissioner, municipal commissioner and district collector to decide if the curfew could be lifted from Saturday as the city has not witnessed any violence through the week. A massive police bandobast has been on the streets since the curfew was ordered.

On Thursday, curfew was relaxed between 11 am and 5 pm for essential services like buying groceries and medicines. Government services like banks resumed work and government servants were allowed to go to their workplaces.

Private traders’ associations told The Indian Express that they suffered losses worth crores daily because of the curfew.

Meanwhile, Nashik rural police and Nanded district police till Wednesday night arrested 119 persons from the minority community who were allegedly involved in the violence in Malegaon and Nanded last Friday. The police also said that several members of the minority community suffered injuries while helping the police stop the mob violence. Unlike Amravati city, the violence in Nanded and Malegaon subsided within hours.

The city police have arrested 240 people including BJP leaders like former state ministers Pravin Pote Patil, Jagdish Gupta and Anil Bonde. who had called the bandh on Saturday.

In Nanded, four FIRs have been registered against the organizers as well as alleged rioters, and 67 people have been arrested. “About 11 members of the minority Muslim community suffered injuries while they were trying to help us to stop the mob violence from their community. They did not have protective gear and suffered injuries in stone-pelting,” a police officer from Nanded police told The Indian Express.

“Eight policemen were injured in the stone pelting,” said Nisar Tamboli, deputy inspector general of police, Nanded range. The accused damaged four vehicles by pelting stones and burnt one scooter. The mob also broke the glass of five to six police vehicles by throwing stones. The total estimated loss was Rs 2 lakh for private property and Rs 1 lakh for police property. Three members of Raza Academy are untraceable.

Nashik rural police lodged five FIRs and arrested 52 people from the minority community, confirmed Sachin Patil, Superintendent.

Three police officers and seven men suffered injuries in stone pelting. The mob broke glass at Sahara hospital in Malegaon and damaged five to six shops and one vehicle. A man working as a police mitra from the Muslim community, who tried to stop the mob, suffered a leg fracture and a case of murder attempt was filed. At Malegaon too, accused from Raza Academy are untraceable.