19-year-old man held in Amaravati for circulating obscene videos of young girls

According to personnel of Amravati rural police, they received inputs on April 11 about explicit content being shared online. Police identified the accused and found that he used the pictures of at least seven girls.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
2 min readNagpurUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Police have written to the platforms through cyber cell and began the process of taking down the objectionable content. (File Photo)Police have written to the platforms through cyber cell and began the process of taking down the objectionable content. (File Photo)
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A 19-year-old man was arrested in Amravati on Monday for allegedly recording and circulating objectionable photos and videos of several girls, mostly minors, on social media platforms, police said.

According to personnel of Amravati rural police, they received inputs on April 11 about explicit content being shared online. Police identified the accused and found that he used the pictures of at least seven girls, police said.

Investigators said he befriended the girls, recorded inappropriate visuals without their consent and later circulated them online with the intent to defame them, causing mental distress and potential damage to their social reputation. The crime happened in a span of around one year, they said.

The accused was taken into custody on Monday night, and his mobile phone was seized for further investigation. The interrogation formally began on Tuesday after the court remanded the accused to police custody till April 21.

Based on a complaint of a police constable, a case has been registered at Paratwada police station under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sharing and displaying obscene material), Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harrasment) of the POCSO Act, and Sections 67 (Publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically) and 67(A) (Publishing or transmitting sexually explicit content) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Superintendent of Police (Amravati Rural) Vishal Anand said that despite efforts over the past two days, no victim or family member has formally approached the police due to fear. “We proactively reached out to families and even offered to send women police officers in plain clothes to record statements. As no complaint was filed, the police registered the case suo motu,” he said.

Police have written to the platforms through cyber cell and began the process of taking down the objectionable content. They are also probing whether there are more accused in the case and if others assisted the accused in circulating the videos online. “If the investigation reveals that the key accused was assisted by someone, his associated will also be nabbed soon,” the SP said.

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According to BJP leader Pravin Tayade, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised strict action in the case.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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