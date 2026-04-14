19-year-old man held in Amaravati for circulating obscene videos of young girls

Police have written to the platforms through cyber cell and began the process of taking down the objectionable content. (File Photo)

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Amravati on Monday for allegedly recording and circulating objectionable photos and videos of several girls, mostly minors, on social media platforms, police said.

According to personnel of Amravati rural police, they received inputs on April 11 about explicit content being shared online. Police identified the accused and found that he used the pictures of at least seven girls, police said.

Investigators said he befriended the girls, recorded inappropriate visuals without their consent and later circulated them online with the intent to defame them, causing mental distress and potential damage to their social reputation. The crime happened in a span of around one year, they said.