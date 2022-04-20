Amravati Clash: Cops say BJP leader put up saffron flag that led to tension, held

Abhay Matne, BJP’s Achalpur city unit chief, along with seven to eight persons from the party, had hoisted the saffron flag at Dulha Gate on Sunday evening which led to clashes, according to an FIR registered against the leader who was detained on Tuesday.

Police said the act led to clash between two communities leading to a curfew being imposed in Achalpur and its twin city Paratwada.

Matne was traced to Pune on Tuesday following which a special police team was sent there and he was detained.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural was lifted for four hours between 12 pm and 2 pm and 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Police said the curfew cannot be lifted permanently until they received intel inputs that no more clashes were likely. “We will take a review on Wednesday and decide if the curfew can be lifted,” said a senior police official.